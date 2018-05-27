Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two QFES crews attended the scene.
Two QFES crews attended the scene. Bev Lacey
News

CQ service station shuts down after gas leak

27th May 2018 2:09 PM

2pm: THE BP service station at Emerald has been shut pending a safety inspection after a gas leak there today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the station at the corner of Clermont and Ruby sts about 12.10pm after two leaks were detected coming from an underground LPG tank.

A spokesperson said two QFES truck crews attended the service station and set up a control point.

The leaks were then isolated and any remaining gas dissipated.

The QFES control point has closed down and crews since departed.

The spokesperson said the BP service station has closed for the time being and left in the hands of management pending the issuing of a safety certificate.

It's not known how long the service station will be shut.

emerald gas leak qfes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQUni educator honoured with international awards

    premium_icon CQUni educator honoured with international awards

    Community ANITA Bowman has been crowned best in the biz for her dedicated work towards closing the shortage in sonography students.

    Crews battle seventh CQ fire in string of blazes this week

    Crews battle seventh CQ fire in string of blazes this week

    News POLICE notified after two more fires burn overnight

    GALLERY: Thousands pound pavement in 7 Rocky River Run

    GALLERY: Thousands pound pavement in 7 Rocky River Run

    Community WERE you spotted on the move this morning? Check out our gallery

    Rocky store owner takes thieving juveniles into own hands

    premium_icon Rocky store owner takes thieving juveniles into own hands

    Crime AFTER a tirade of abuse, the young girls bolted. But so did Laurena

    Local Partners