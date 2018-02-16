CQ set for a banking game changer with new payment platform

ROCKHAMPTON'S local bank The Rock has revealed a new payment system that promises to be a game changer for their customers.

The Rock's Regional Executive Manager Peter Fraser said their nationwide New Payments Platform (NPP) was now available and would save millions of hours in lost time.

Mr Fraser said the platform was set to change banking and would make sending payments to family, friends or businesses faster, simpler and smarter.

The Rock appointed experienced local banker Peter Fraser to lead its Central Queensland retail network in 2017. Alastair Bett

"Customers can now send or receive money from accounts at other participating financial institutions faster than ever before and at any time of day or night,” Mr Fraser said.

"Payments will be in real time 24/7.

"It is as fast as cash, without the hassle of cash,” he said.

"Transfers through the new platform are not only simpler, but also faster, as consumers can now use information such as an email address, mobile phone number or their ABN to register for a PayID.

"The PayID can then be used instead of providing a BSB and account number.”

Mr Fraser explained a hypothetical scenario where The Rock's customers would now benefit.

"Take for example you are out to dinner with a group of friends only to find out that the bill can't be split at the end of the night and of course, you don't have cash in your wallet,” he said.

"Your friend decides to pay the bill, but doesn't have the funds available to cover the entire bill.

"You can now transfer funds to their account in real-time using their PayID.”

Established in Rockhampton in 1967, The Rock was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1992 and now operates as a division of MyState Bank Limited (MyState).

Riley Ellis tosses a perfect throw at The Rock, Stockland Rockhampton in 2013. Tamara MacKenzie ROK230913tkrock

They now offer their services beyond Central Queensland, North to Cairns to South East Queensland and to loan customers right across Australia.

Mr Fraser said the NPP service was available now and MyState customers can now register their PayID through Internet Banking to start using the service immediately.

The New Payments Platform was the latest digital service innovation for MyState, following the introduction of Apple, Android and Samsung Pay in 2017 as well as an updated internet and mobile banking platform.

The NPP now provides consumers and businesses the ability to: