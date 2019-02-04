CQ set for a sizzling end to summer

SCORCHER: above-average temperatures are forecast for the Warrego and Maranoa in the coming days, with conditions prompting a fire ban.

SCORCHER: above-average temperatures are forecast for the Warrego and Maranoa in the coming days, with conditions prompting a fire ban. Contributed

AFTER breezing through an unseasonably cool January, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a hot change for Central Queensland in February.

While most of Australia sweltered through the hottest January days on record, Rockhampton bucked the trend and instead recorded a cooler than average month.

In 2018, Rockhampton's mean maximum temperature for January was 33.8 degrees and in 2019 it was two degrees cooler at 31.2 degrees.

Vinord Anand, weather forecaster with the Bureau, said it was not uncommon for some locations to stray from the state trend.

"Queensland as a whole was warmer than average, but there are always locations that won't follow that trend,” he said.

As we head into February, a typically warmer month for Central Queensland, it is likely most of the region will see hotter than average temperatures.

"On the coast there is a 70 to 75 per cent chance it will be hotter than average,” he said.

"But those chances lower the further west you go.”

As for rain, Mr Anand say the chances of a wetter than average February are looking good.

"February brings a higher change for some parts of the Central Highlands and Central West will be wetter than average,” he said.

"For Rockhampton itself there will be very average conditions.”

A minor flood warning was issued for the Isaac River catchment yesterday morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported a minor flood warning for parts of the Fitzroy River in the Isaac River catchment.

Levels peaked at 10.7 metres on the Isaac River at Yatton (50km from Middlemount) during Saturday evening and had eased to minor flood levels during yesterday morning.

River levels are rising on the Mackenzie River at Tartrus and downstream at 7.28 metres and steady.