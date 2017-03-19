CQ set for more rain as storms threaten today

UPDATE 2PM: COMPUTER modelling shows Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast could get between 50mm and 100mm throughout the week.

It comes after a storm hit Rockhampton and surrounds this morning, with many places coping a drenching.

On the Who Got the Rain? Facebook group, a Milman resident measured 37mm in the downpour.

Another 26mm was recorded by a Bluff resident who said it took their total to 85mm for the week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 7mm has fallen in Rockhampton since 9am, while 19mm was recorded at Yeppoon.

11.30AM: THE showers and storms rolling across Central Queensland this morning look set to continue throughout the day and into early next week, with an unstable air mass causing soggy conditions across the east of the state.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said the rain which has started this morning was likely to stick around.

Gladstone radar at 10.50am Bureau of Meteorology

"It's probably going to be on and off for much of the day,” she said.

The storms are not considered severe at this time.

While there is some chance severe storms could develop in Central Queensland, Ms Yuasa said they were more likely to hit southern inland parts of the state.

Storms are likely in Rockhampton on Monday, according to Stormcast.com Contributed

For much of the week, we can expect fairly consistent days with a high likelihood of more rain.

"It's looking like a showery week for much of Eastern Queensland, including Rocky,” Ms Yuasa said.

"There's a fair bit of uncertainty, but it looks like Monday and Tuesday might be a bit more active at this stage.

"There's a pretty good chance throughout much of the week.”