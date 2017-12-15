CQ set for top-six finish at Qld U12 cricket titles

HITTING OUT: Central Queensland opener Kori Ramsden in action at the Queensland under-12 championships.

CRICKET: Central Queensland will play off for fifth and sixth at the Queensland under-12 cricket championships in Rockhampton today.

The team finished third in its pool after scoring a last-wicket win over Brisbane North yesterday, chasing down a total of 144.

That meant the local outfit, which is made up of players from Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela and Central Highlands, had two wins and two losses from its four round games.

Twelve regional teams from across the state descended on Rockhampton for the carnival, which started on Monday at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground and Kalka Shades.

CQ coach Adrian Reck said he was proud of his young charges, who exhibited some great skills and sportsmanship.

The team suffered an agonising four-run loss to Mackay Whitsunday in its opening game on Monday before bouncing back to score a good win over the Gold Coast the following day.

Central Queensland's Jack Heelan batting in the game against Brisbane North yesterday. Allan Reinikka rok141217acricket

It put in a spirited performance in its loss to Metropolitan South West on Wednesday before a courageous showing in its win over Brisbane North yesterday.

"I'm proud of the boys because we've stuck in it and kept fighting in every game,” Reck said.

"The close loss on the first day was pretty hard to take but we turned around and came out to win well the next day.

"It's a credit to the boys.

"There's been a couple of stand-outs but the whole time every member has contributed and that's the really pleasing thing.”

Reck said Kori Ramsden and Lachlan Warr had performed well with the bat but it was CQ's bowlers who had really shone.

Openers Jack Shepherd and Lachlan Wembridge had spearheaded the attack and were well supported by Ramsden, Griff Williams and Lachie Reck.

Brisbane North's Ed Kasprowicz sends a delivery down against Central Queensland at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground. Allan Reinikka rok141217acricket

Reck said a top-six finish would be the best result achieved by CQ in some time.

"I think last year we didn't win a game so we have improved. I think the competitiveness has been there every day and that's a real testament to the boys.

"I'm just proud of where they've come from. They've all grown and they will have formed some great friendships this week.”

Reck said that visiting players, officials and supporters had been glowing in their praise of Rockhampton's facilities and the staging of the championships.

"It's been magnificent. The feedback from the visiting regions has been really positive and it's been a great week for everyone involved,” he said.

CQ plays South East Queensland at Kalka Shades at 8am today, while the Sunshine Coast and Metropolitan South West play in the grand final at the Rocky Cricket Ground.

PROGRAM FOR FINAL DAY'S PLAY

Games start at 8am at all fields with the closing ceremony between 4.30pm and 5pm

Grand final: Sunshine Coast vs Metro South West, FSCO (RCG 2)

3 vs 4: Darling Downs vs Cricket Far North, RCG 3

5 vs 6: Central Queensland vs South East Queensland, Kalka Shades 1

7 vs 8: BEARS vs Brisbane North, RCG 1

9 vs 10: Gold Coast vs Wide Bay, RCG 4

11 vs 12: Mackay Whitsunday vs North Queensland, Kalka Shades 5