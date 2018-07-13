CQ set to welcome sunny skies and warmer days this weekend

Residents can pack up their beanies and put away their socks with sunny days and slightly warmer weather on the horizon for the rest of this week and early next week.

LAST week brought stormy skies and constant rain to the Central Queensland region as locals rugged up in the face of cold winter temperatures.

Now residents can pack up their beanies and put away their socks with sunny days and slightly warmer weather on the horizon for the rest of this week and early next week.

Rockhampton, Biloela, Emerald, Gladstone and Blackwater can look forward to sunny days with temperatures sitting in the early to mid 20s.

However the cool winter weather hasn't disappeared all together with over night temperatures falling to single digit degrees.

Read more below to find out what weather will be coming your way this weekend.

ROCKHAMPTON

The rest of the week will be sunny with light winds about and little to no chance of rain, these conditions will also carry through to next week.

Temperatures will dip down to 8 degrees on Saturday before climbing to a top of 23. Sunday will be slightly cooler with a low of 6 and top of 23.

Monday will bring a warmer start to the week with a top of 25 and low of 9 while Tuesday is much the same with a top of 26 and low of 9.

BILOELA

The rest of today will be partly cloudy for Biloela with chances of fog later tonight. There is a 20% chance of showers near the coast with zero chance anywhere else. The temperature will remain in the low to mid 20s for the remainder of the day.

Tomorrow will be sunny with with a top of 23 degrees and a low of 6. There will be areas of fog in the north in the early morning with light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20km. Over night temperatures will fall between 5 and 11 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will bring cooler temperatures with a low of 2 and a maximum of 21. Despite the cooler conditions the weather will be mostly sunny with areas of morning frost in the southwest. Light winds will be strong in the morning, falling off to a gentler breeze in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are set to sit in the low to mid 20s.

The last day of the weekend will be sunny with areas of morning frost in the south. Overnight temperatures will fall between 1 and 8 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.

EMERALD

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny for the Central Queensland town with light south easterly winds. Temperatures will reach a low of 7 and a high of 24.

Saturday will bring another sunny day with no chance of rain and 15 to 20km/h south-easterly winds which will ease later in the day. Temperatures will reach a top of 22 degrees and fall to a minimum of 6.

Sunday will bring a low of 3 degrees and a top of 22 with light winds and sunny skies.

GLADSTONE

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower in the late morning and afternoon. Lights winds will also be present with a low of 12 degrees and a top of 25.

Saturday will bring a lower temperature of 9 with light winds. The daytime temperature will rise to 25, with sunny skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny again with light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. A top temperature of 22 is expected with a low of 9.

BLACKWATER

It will be a mostly sunny day tomorrow for the Central Highlands and Coalfield area with areas of morning frost and light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures will sit in between 19 and 26 degrees with overnight temperatures falling between 1 and 8.

Saturday will bring similar temperatures with overnight temperatures falling between minus 1 and 6 above zero with daytime temperatures reaching between 18 and 25. It will be a mostly sunny day with morning frost.

Sunday will be sunny again with morning frost and light winds. Overnight temperatures will fall between minus 1 and 4 above zero with daytime temperatures reaching 20 to 25.