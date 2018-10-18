CQ Sevens: 'Great game for a great cause'

Trevor Robertson and Jessica Powell (bottom right) with Rockhampton Brothers, who will be heading into the CQ Sevens comp.

RUGBY UNION: Rocky Sports Club's CQ Sevens competition is heating up, with some of Rockhampton's keenest athletes preparing for the Central Queensland bash.

Teams from various codes, including rugby union and rugby league, will be utilising their skills for the October 27 event and taking to the field in women's, men's and U18s divisions.

Brothers' Jessica Powell has been instrumental in the planning of the event and will be pulling on her boots as part of the women's division.

"From an organising perspective, the response has been really great,” she said.

"We've got a few local teams. I didn't think we'd get as many.

"It goes to show there's a high level of support within the region.

"We have teams from Gladstone, Biloela, Moura and Yeppoon and there are still places open in each division.”

Powell had been working with Brothers president Trevor Robertson on bringing the competition to Rockhampton with the support of Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke.

"It's good to be involved in doing an event like this,” Powell said.

"There's been a huge community support for it. Movement Improvement volunteered a physio on the day, first aid kits were donated and RSC donated the venue and food and drinks for the players on the day.

"Zoo donated around $1500 worth of apparel for prizes on the day for a number of activities and events that will keep kids entertained.

"In between games there will also be live music.”

All teams are guaranteed to have time on the field with a minimum of four games each, not including the semi-finals and finals.

"In sevens, you're relying on speed, agility, coordination and ball skills which are transferred between league and union,” Powell said.

"An event like this brings people together from multiple different sports.

"You get to play in front of families, friends and showcase the sport.

"As a player, I love playing because it's something different and new. You turn up, have a laugh and run around and at the end of the day, you might walk away with prize money.”

Funds from the event will go towards Drought Angels.

"We're all from a regional area, so we understand the importance of what farmers do for us,” Powell said.

"Sevens will help them gain exposure and because sport brings in people from different walks of life, we can come together and raise fund for something important.

"It's a great game for a great cause.”

Register your team at cqsevens@outlook.com. Cost is $250 per senior team registration and $100 per U18 team registration.

RSC CQ Sevens

October 27, 2018.

Victoria Park, South Rockhampton. Women, men, U18.

Thousands in prize money up for grabs.