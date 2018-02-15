CQ severe storm warning: BoM forecasts heavy rain, winds

BoM has issued a severe storm warning for Capricornia.

BREAKING, 3PM: A THUNDERSTORM warning has been issued for the Central Highlands and and Capricornia districts.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 2.50pm

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours,” BoM says.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6pm.