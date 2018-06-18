CQ shivers during latest cold snap

COLD WEATHER: Biloela residents woke up shivering with a temperature of 0.7C on Monday morning at 6.39am.

THE recent cold snap has brought a boom in barbecue and ice sales.

Boating Camping Fishing (BCF) Rockhampton's fishing section is looking "patchy” since the cold weather hit the region, said manager Clayton Nicholls.

Mr Nicholls says boaties are purchasing more ice as they can spend longer periods of time out on the ocean - and travel a greater distance - due to the cooler weather bringing calmer waters.

The Capricornia and Central Highlands regions have both been pounded with another dose of cold weather in recent days.

Fitting weather for the winter season, Biloela was one of the coldest towns in the region with its lowest temperature of 0.7°C at 6.39am this morning.

Clermont Airport recorded a shivering overnight low of 0.1°C at 6.34am this morning while Rolleston Airport fell to 1.8°C at 6.09am.

Emerald recorded a low temperature of 2.2°C at 6.35am this morning.

Rockhampton escaped exceptionally cold temperatures with its lowest being 7.8°C at 3.15am this morning.