Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COLD WEATHER: Biloela residents woke up shivering with a temperature of 0.7C on Monday morning at 6.39am.
COLD WEATHER: Biloela residents woke up shivering with a temperature of 0.7C on Monday morning at 6.39am. Chris Mccormack
News

CQ shivers during latest cold snap

Sean Fox
by
18th Jun 2018 11:59 AM

THE recent cold snap has brought a boom in barbecue and ice sales.

Boating Camping Fishing (BCF) Rockhampton's fishing section is looking "patchy” since the cold weather hit the region, said manager Clayton Nicholls.

Mr Nicholls says boaties are purchasing more ice as they can spend longer periods of time out on the ocean - and travel a greater distance - due to the cooler weather bringing calmer waters.

The Capricornia and Central Highlands regions have both been pounded with another dose of cold weather in recent days.

Fitting weather for the winter season, Biloela was one of the coldest towns in the region with its lowest temperature of 0.7°C at 6.39am this morning.

Clermont Airport recorded a shivering overnight low of 0.1°C at 6.34am this morning while Rolleston Airport fell to 1.8°C at 6.09am.

Emerald recorded a low temperature of 2.2°C at 6.35am this morning.

Rockhampton escaped exceptionally cold temperatures with its lowest being 7.8°C at 3.15am this morning.

bcf cold snap tmbcommunity tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Young dad killed in tragic CQ crash

    premium_icon Young dad killed in tragic CQ crash

    News AUSTRALIA Post workers in the Rockhampton region are mourning the loss of one of their colleagues on the weekend.

    Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    premium_icon Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    Crime Falling chain left mechanical fitter permanently impaired

    Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    premium_icon Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    Politics They warn other regions could prosper at CQ's expense.

    Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    premium_icon Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    Crime The 23-year-old was only getting 10 hours a week

    Local Partners