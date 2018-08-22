CQ shivers through coldest mornings this month

While the rest of the country rugs up for the cold, Gladstone is in for balmy days and mild nights.

PARTS of Central Queensland have shivered through some of the coldest mornings recorded this year.

Rolleston recorded the lowest morning temperature reaching -3°C this morning, one of the coldest mornings experienced since the mid 90s.

Springsure, Biloela and Clermont all recorded a low temperature of 0°C and Blackwater recorded a morning temperature of 1°C degree.

According to The Bureau of Meteorology, these cold temperatures will be the last of the cold snap before warmer weather arrives.

Meteorologist for the Bureau spokesperson, Lachlan Stoney, said a trough system approaching from the west is responsible for the warmer weather in coming days.

"It's looking like this will be the last significant cold snap for winter,” Mr Stoney said.

"But definitely for the foreseeable future things are warming up a little bit.

"Wednesday morning however was a chilly start.

"It actually got down to 3.5°C at Rockhampton and some locations further inland actually got to around zero or perhaps a little below zero, so potentially some frost in those inland locations.”

Mr Stoney said places like Clermont have also seen temperatures reach below zero at the start of the week.

"Tuesday actually saw some negative three degrees up on the highlands in places like Clermont, where it was the coldest August morning recorded,” he said.

According to Mr Stoney, the slightly higher temperatures seen today mark the start of warmer weather across CQ.

"Things warmed up very slightly across the region this morning and that trend will continue Thursday,” he said.

"For today were looking at temperatures around the mid 20°C for places like Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston, and that will be slowly gradually increasing over the next day or so, maxing it at about probably 28°C or 29°C degrees towards the end of the week.

"The driver of the weather at this point really is this next trough system that's approaching from the west later in the week.

"It's a reasonably significant trough and that will be dragging in some warmer and more moist air from the Coral Sea over the next few days so we should see, especially in the mornings, temperatures increase a bit.”

The incoming trough is expected to bring moderate showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm or two across the region.

"By the time we get to the weekend, there will be a bit more cloud cover coming in as that trough gets nearer to the coast and we could see some rainfall with that trough system as well and potentially the odd thunderstorm as well,” Mr Stoney said.

"It's certainly the best set up for rainfall that we have seen across South East Queensland for the last few months.

"Generally the picture is, across South East Queensland, about 10 to 20 millimetres will be reasonably widespread and then potentially more if you get some local thunderstorms happening towards Rockhampton.

"Inland locations like Biloela could probably expect to see more like 10 to 15 millimetres or at least rainfall getting up to that range.”