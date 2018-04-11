Menu
The refurbishments and new business have given Keppel Bay Plaza a new lease on life Photo Trish Bowman / Capricorn Coast Mirror
CQ shopping centre evacuated after reports of smoke in gym

A YEPPOON shopping centre was evacuated yesterday after reports of a building fire in one of the retail outlets.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services investigated reports of "smoke in a room” at Snap Fitness in Keppel Bay Plaza around 5pm yesterday afternoon.

The shopping centre was evacuated under Queensland Police Service order due to the strong smell of smoke.

A QFES spokesperson said two crews attended the James St gym and found the cause of a "small fire” in a microwave.

"The cause of the smoke was found just before 5.30pm and had self-extinguished by the time crews found it,” the spokesperson said.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended the scene but did not treat anyone for injuries.

QFES did checks of the area and left the scene around 5.35pm, leaving the building in the hands of shopping centre management.

