CQ shopping centre one of first to use revolutionary app

ROCKHAMPTON has become the first city centre in North Queensland to launch a revolutionary new app for its vision-impaired customers.

Australian start-up BindiMaps is changing the way people who are blind or vision-impaired experience large indoor spaces (such as shopping centres) with an app that uses simple navigation.

Stockland Rockhampton is the first shopping centre in North Queensland and second in the state to install the technology, after the chain’s Burleigh Heads and Gold Coast branches launched the program in December.

The app is aimed for the vision-impaired community and uses a network of Bluetooth beacons placed throughout the indoor environment.

What makes BindiMaps special is it uses everyday language to verbally guide customers through their smart phones to their destinations.

The BindiMaps technology can be applied inside any major precinct such as university campuses, airports and office buildings.

Stockland Rockhampton’s Centre Manager, Elysia Billingham said this was another way the centre could be committed to providing a better customer experience for the community.

“This innovative wayfinding system will open up a whole new world of discovery for customers with vision impairments,” she said.

“It’s inspiring to see technology such as this one improving the lives of our customers in such a meaningful way.

“It also removes significant pain points for people with a vision impairment when navigating a shopping centre, from locating entry and exit points, to finding amenities or new or relocated stores.”

Ms Billingham said the technology played an important role in society right now.

“With the impacts of COVID-19, our vision-impaired customers can more quickly and efficiently complete their shopping, while also eliminating the need to come in close contact with others to ask for directions,” she said.

For more information or to download the app, visit www.bindimaps.com.