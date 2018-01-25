CQ singer makes his big break in country music capital

ASHLEY COOK has already been stopped by his fans in the streets of Tamworth.

On Wednesday, the Thangool singer-songwriter accepted a Gold Medallion Media Award for Best Bush Ballad for Queensland for his original song, Gracemere Cattle Yards.

He also performed the song at the awards ceremony as one of the finalists.

The winning song was voted on by FM Radio stations around the country after it was released in October last year.

Ashley had sent his song down to the Australia's country music capital.

It was a passion project for him which he put together himself.

"It is all about telling a story and if people can relate to it, it is keeping the story alive,” Ashley said of his popular song last year.

"I don't usually get a chance to do much song writing but it seemed to come together pretty good.

"I always thought there was a story to be told, that's how it came about.”

Ashley was up against two other nominees from Queensland and all of the other states made the remaining categories.

He felt proud to be given the award because he feels strongly about the cattle industry and the area he comes from.

The musician had been a frequent visitor to the Gracemere Saleyards where he had bought cattle.

Ashley has gained exposure from going further a field in his musical career.

"As performers, we've really got to come down here and rub shoulders with different people,” he said.

"Other industry people see what you do and that's how you get ahead.”

One of the top auctioneers at Gracemere Saleyards, Neville Messer appears on the song which fades out with his voice.

"I'll keep pressing ahead with the music, looking at recording another album,” he said.

And of course, it will feature his award-winning tune which he hopes to perform at this year's Beef Australia.

He's no stranger to the music industry and has recorded material for 15 years.

Ashley is staying in Tamworth for another couple of days to perform three shows.

He is planning to perform shows in Central Queensland in the near future.