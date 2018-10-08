Menu
BUSINESS FORUM: Federal Minister for Small and Family Business Senator Michaelia Cash will join Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at a free forum offering Central Queensland businesses the opportunity to discuss what matters to them and their businesses.
Business

CQ small businesses urged to get involved in free forum

Leighton Smith
by
8th Oct 2018 1:54 PM
LOCAL small business people are urged to gather this week for a free forum focusing squarely on them and their needs.

Hosted by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and featuring Federal Minister for Small & Family Business, Training & Skills, Senator Michaelia Cash, the forum offers a prime opportunity for Central Queensland businesses to discuss what matters to them and their businesses.

"Small business is the engine room of our economy in CQ and we as a Federal Coalition Government have been determined to see our small and medium enterprises benefit from our policies,” Ms Landry said.

"Policies like changing the corporate tax rate from 30 to 25 per cent for businesses with turnovers below $50 million make our SMEs far more competitive on the global stage, while by continuing the $20,000 instant asset write-off we are helping businesses justify spending that bit extra to buy a piece of equipment and help grow their business, and those around them each year.

"These have been great for a whole bunch of local businesses however there is always more can be done.”

This is why Ms Landry she said was so keen to bring Senator Cash to Rockhampton to discuss with local business people what the government could do to better support them and to help them continue to employ more Central Queenslanders.

"We've seen over one million jobs created across the country under this coalition government and it's small businesses that have done the bulk of the heavy lifting,” she said.

"We need to keep this going and our small business people know best how to do this.”

The free event has generated interest in the community and Ms Landry warned that as numbers were limited, interested people needed to book a place as soon as possible at: www.trybooking.com/YQMT

When: Thursday, October 11 from 9.30am

Where: Empire Hotel, East Street, Rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

