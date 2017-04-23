Rocky solicitor makes greatest sacrifice of all

ROCKY SOLDIER: Colin Pride Stumm, Second Lieutenant, 11 LHR, Light Horse Regiment, served in the First World War.

THE biography of a former Rockhampton solicitor and soldier is being proudly displayed at the Virgil Power Courts complex in East Street.

The display is part of an exhibition at the Supreme Court Library in Brisbane: "In Freedom's Cause", which pays tribute to Queensland Lawyers who served in World War I.

Colin Pride Stumm, founder of Connolly, Schirmer and Batts Solicitors, served in the Eleventh Light Horse Regimen in World War I and was awarded the Military Cross and mentioned in dispatches.

In 1921, he entered into partnership with solicitor Hugh Grant, and practised as Grant & Stumm in Rockhampton, now know today as Connolly, Schirmer and Batts Solicitors.

Colin left that partnership in 1940 to practise in his own right at William St. Rockhampton as CP Stumm, Solicitor.

In 1951, Archibald James Watt, the local deputy public curator at Rockhampton and a qualified solicitor, entered into partnership with Colin Pride Stumm and they practised under the firm name, CP Stumm & Watt. Colin Pride Stumm died in 1962.