CQ songstress hits a high note with debut EP

INDEPENDENT Rockhampton-based artist, Denvah Baker-Moller has received praise in her first review for her debut EP, Just the Beginning.

John O’Brien from the Sunday Mail commented the teen had delivered a classic country performance which focused on her “remarkable voice”.

“It’s only the beginning for this rising star,” Mr O’Brien said. Released last week, make sure to check out Just the Beginning now featuring her new single, My Favourite.

Snail Mail

THIS week, Brian Dawson Auctions received a letter in the mail five years after it been sent.

There was not only a 70 cent stamp found on the envelope, but also another stamp which was placed in 2015.

Name of the Game

YEPPOON-bred Harry Jowsey has amped up social media marketing as he’s featured on brand new Netflix series, Too Hot to Handle.

Available now for subscribers, the eight-part reality television series follows several contestants as they’re taught how to connect with one another without sexual contact.

Starting out as the streaming service’s number one pick for Australian subscribers, you can catch all of the action now on Netflix.

Lest We Forget

Before motorists enter Bouldercombe from Rockhampton would notice a beautiful display to commemorate Anzac Day this year.

A wreath was tied to a road sign at the corner of Burnett Hwy and R Pierce Rd near Egan’s Hill, and beautiful poppies were scattered decoratively around the sign.

On another note, Rockhampton Region councillor, Neil Fisher shared his family’s favourite ANZAC Day memory.

He posted on Facebook on Wednesday about memories he had of attending a service at a war memorial located at Stenhouse Park in Rockhampton.

This year’s Anzac Day commemorations won’t be normal due to COVID-19.

Tik Tok

ROCKHAMPTON businesses have been quick to jump on the Tik Tok bandwagon.

Intersport Rockhampton staff share their Tik Tok dance skills on Instagram.

Taking full advantage of the popular app which is en vogue, Groom Barbershop and Intersport Rockhampton have been filming videos to show their followers what they’ve got.