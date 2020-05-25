Menu
CQ sports clubs lodges plans to expand

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
25th May 2020 12:00 AM
GRACEMERE Sports Club has applied to build a new shed at its Victoria Street premises.

A development application for building work for a shed was submitted to ­Rockhampton Regional Council by Cardno on behalf of the club this month.

The club is located at 226 Victoria St, Gracemere, on a parcel of land comprising a 101,170 sq m area.

The site is used for multiple sports purposes including cricket and soccer.

The development ­application notes the site has a level terrain and the southern ­section is mostly clear of ­vegetation with open spaces, sporting fields, and includes ancillary infrastructure to ­support the sport and ­recreation activities conducted on the land.

Location of the new proposed shed at the Gracemere Sports Club.
The proposed development involves the installation of a 63 sq m shed ancillary to support the sport and recreation use of the site.

The shed will have a ­maximum height of 3.62 ­metres and be positioned six metres west of the existing Gracemere Sports Club building.

The application is currently undergoing assessment by Rockhampton Regional Council officers with a decision to be handed down at a later date.

