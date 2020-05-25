CQ sports clubs lodges plans to expand
GRACEMERE Sports Club has applied to build a new shed at its Victoria Street premises.
A development application for building work for a shed was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council by Cardno on behalf of the club this month.
The club is located at 226 Victoria St, Gracemere, on a parcel of land comprising a 101,170 sq m area.
The site is used for multiple sports purposes including cricket and soccer.
The development application notes the site has a level terrain and the southern section is mostly clear of vegetation with open spaces, sporting fields, and includes ancillary infrastructure to support the sport and recreation activities conducted on the land.
The proposed development involves the installation of a 63 sq m shed ancillary to support the sport and recreation use of the site.
The shed will have a maximum height of 3.62 metres and be positioned six metres west of the existing Gracemere Sports Club building.
The application is currently undergoing assessment by Rockhampton Regional Council officers with a decision to be handed down at a later date.