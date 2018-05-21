CQ sports clubs score share in 20,000 piece Comm Games gift

Rebecca McConnell of Australia during the Women's Cross Country Mountain Bike Final on day eight of competition of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Nerang Mountain Bike Trails, on the Gold Coast, Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

HUNDREDS of pieces of history will soon be apart of Rockhampton sporting clubs and schools as more than 20,000 pieces of Commonwealth Games equipment is donated around the nation.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke today announced Rockhampton would receive more than 600 key assets and pieces of sporting equipment used during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games as part of a legacy program run by the Queensland Government.

Mr O'Rourke said community would receive a large volume of equipment including basketballs, bowls markers, podium modules and flags used in mountain biking.

Mr O'Rourke said North Rockhampton State High School would also receive a section of the athletics track to be used for a long jump run-up.

The assets are among more than 20,000 items being gifted to schools, sporting organisations and community groups across Queensland.

Mr O'Rourke said the reinvestment of general GC2018 assets and sports equipment was one of the many positive legacy benefits of hosting the state's biggest ever event.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke announced more than 600 pieces from the Gold Coast commonwealth games would be gifted in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood4

"Our Sports Assets Legacy Program involves items being donated to more than 100 high-performance organisations, grassroots sports clubs, community groups, schools and councils throughout the state,” he said.

"Today's announcement is a great win for Rockhampton and will help to support local athletes who may one day compete in a Commonwealth Games themselves.

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones said she hoped local athletes would be motivated by the fact their equipment was steeped in the success of Australian medal winners.

"We are committed to ensuring all Queenslanders, no matter where they live, benefit from the Commonwealth Games - this sports assets program is an important part of that strategy,” she said.

"Under the Sports Assets Legacy Program, equipment will be gifted to more than 80 Queensland towns from as far south as the Gold Coast, Goondiwindi and Stanthorpe, west to Mt Isa and Doomadgee, and as far north as Injinoo and Thursday Island.

"The Commonwealth Games was a game changer for this state - injecting $4 billion into our economy and creating thousands of jobs.

"We're working hard to leverage the success of the Games and ensure the entire state benefits from this major event.”

As well as sports equipment, information technology network assets, medical equipment and even mini buses will be distributed and continue to be used by local community groups and other organisations.

Queensland communities will also receive GC2018 legacy benefits with departments including Queensland Health, Education Queensland and the Queensland Ambulance Service receiving equipment to bolster front-line services.

GOLDOC and the State Government conducted a number of processes to allocate sports equipment and other GC2018 assets, including an Expression of Interest process which began in September 2017, targeting schools, councils, high performance and community sports organisations.

ROCKHAMPTON SPORTS ASSETS

Basketball Queensland Ltd- Sports Assets

Although these assets have been identified for this electorate - Basketballs Queensland Ltd. are responsible for the distribution of assets they identified outside of their home location (Chandler, QLD)

15 - Air Horn

1 - Ball Pump/Inflater

10 - Ball bags

2 - Basketball Trollies

4 - Stop Watch, Digital Timers

4 - Sub Cubes (seats)

2 - Alarm clocks, large

10 - Foam roller, 90x15cm diameter

10 - Swiss Balls

10 - Massage Balls

2 - Foul domes (small cones)

2 - Vacuum Cleaner, hand-held

11 - Rigged Flags of Nations rigged at Basketball (Finals)

10 - Basketball (Leather)

5 - Basketball (Leather)

15 - Basketball (Leather)

20 - Basketball (Leather)

2 - Directional arrow

1 - Directional arrow

2 - Directional arrow

2 - Foul bat sets (numbered 1-6)

1 - Umpire Chair

1 - Sub Floor.

Bowls Queensland

Although these assets have been identified for this electorate - Bowls Queensland are responsible for the distribution of assets they identified outside of their home location (Enoggera, QLD)

10 - Boundary Eye Scope

6 - Boundary string 40m

30 - Bowl Marker, red

30 - Bowl Marker, aqua

2 - Ditch Distance Markers

6 - Feeler Gauges

8 - Flag, Wind

6 - String Measure, 3.3m, flexible

30 - Jack Marker

35 - Jack, Branded, Yellow

15 - Jack, Unbranded, Yellow

7 - Markers Scoring Bat, red

7 - Markers Scoring Bat, aqua

7 - Markers Scoring Bat, red

7 - Markers Scoring Bat, aqua

7 - Markers Scoring Bat, Fours games, red

7 - Markers Scoring Bat, Four games, aqua

39 - Mat, Foot

10 - Mat, Kneeling

6 - Measuring Callipers x 3 size

32 - Pegs, Boundary

1 - Rink Numbers, set

14 - Rink Scoreboard, Manual

6 - String Measure, 5m

6 - Tape measure, 30m

6 - Wedges

26 - Flag Poles Flags of Nations raised at Lawn Bowls; 4 x 2x2 Gazebo; 2 x Medal Trays.

Cycling Queensland

Although these assets have been identified for this electorate - Cycling Queensland are responsible for the distribution of assets they identified outside of their home location (Chandler, QLD)

4 - Bike Work Stands

50 - Flag, Red

2 - Stopwatch with Lanyard

13 - Bike Rollers

1 - Leaf Blower, hand held, 2 stroke petrol

1 - Start Gun

3 - Bike Work Stands

1 - Flag, Finish, Chequered

10 - Flag, Green

50 - Flag, Red

45 - Flag, Yellow

1 - Lap Counter

39 - Lights, Flashing Vehicle Roof Beacons

17 - Turbo Trainers (rollers)

1 - Bike Measuring Frame

10 - Cage padlocks, bike security

2 - Cap Gun, Starter

2 - Derny Bike

1 - Lap Counter, manual (back up)

2 - Scale, Bike Weighing

3 - Stopwatches

52 - Track Pursuit Marker Pads

30 - Turbo Trainers (rollers)

1 - Whiteboard, Handheld with Markers and erasers

5 - Gazebo 3x3m

1 - Gold Medallist Podium Module

1 - Silver Medallist Podium Module

1 - Bronze Medallist Podium Module

16 - Flag Poles Flags of Nations raised at Cycling - Mountain Bike

37 - Flag Poles Flags of Nations raised at Road Cycling

20 - Rigged Flags of Nations rigged at Cycling - Track; 5 x Medal Trays; 16 x Bike Helmets.

Mountain Bike Australia Ltd

Although these assets have been identified for this electorate - Mountain Bike Australia Ltd are responsible for the distribution of assets they identified outside of their home location (Varsity Lakes, QLD)

3 - Gazebo 3x3m

4 - Bike Work Stands

2 - Air Horn

30 - Bib, Course Marshalls

25 - Flag, Red

100 - Flag, Yellow

100 - Padding for trees

40 - Poles, White Plastic Temporary Event Safety Fence Pins

350 - Poles, Plastic PVC, 2m, Orange 20mm Diameter

1 - Stopwatch with Lanyard

2 - Retractable Garden Hose + tap fitting + trigger nozzle

7 - Rubber Safety Matting, Heavy Duty Mat, need 5mm Rubber Mat 1mWx18mL (Maybe Cut up)

40 - Chairs, camping

1 - Jerry can 10 L

2 - Heavy Rakes ( types TBD) For course maintenance

2 - Shovels For course maintenance

1 - Hoes For course maintenance

13 - Side cutters for course maintenance

4 - Heavy Duty Scissors for course maintenance

2 - Heavy Duty Shears, 525mm blade For course maintenance; 5 x 3x3 Gazebo.

North Rockhampton High School

Athletics track- school long jump run-up

Rockhampton North Special School

Legacy Program: Reconciliation in Qld Schools (RIQS) program: Traditional Cultural Day with Welcome to Country, traditional games, Indigenous art, dance and music, and lunch of Traditional Torres Strait Islander food.

The Hall State School