CQ sports clubs score share in 20,000 piece Comm Games gift
HUNDREDS of pieces of history will soon be apart of Rockhampton sporting clubs and schools as more than 20,000 pieces of Commonwealth Games equipment is donated around the nation.
Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke today announced Rockhampton would receive more than 600 key assets and pieces of sporting equipment used during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games as part of a legacy program run by the Queensland Government.
Mr O'Rourke said community would receive a large volume of equipment including basketballs, bowls markers, podium modules and flags used in mountain biking.
Mr O'Rourke said North Rockhampton State High School would also receive a section of the athletics track to be used for a long jump run-up.
The assets are among more than 20,000 items being gifted to schools, sporting organisations and community groups across Queensland.
Mr O'Rourke said the reinvestment of general GC2018 assets and sports equipment was one of the many positive legacy benefits of hosting the state's biggest ever event.
"Our Sports Assets Legacy Program involves items being donated to more than 100 high-performance organisations, grassroots sports clubs, community groups, schools and councils throughout the state,” he said.
"Today's announcement is a great win for Rockhampton and will help to support local athletes who may one day compete in a Commonwealth Games themselves.
Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones said she hoped local athletes would be motivated by the fact their equipment was steeped in the success of Australian medal winners.
"We are committed to ensuring all Queenslanders, no matter where they live, benefit from the Commonwealth Games - this sports assets program is an important part of that strategy,” she said.
"Under the Sports Assets Legacy Program, equipment will be gifted to more than 80 Queensland towns from as far south as the Gold Coast, Goondiwindi and Stanthorpe, west to Mt Isa and Doomadgee, and as far north as Injinoo and Thursday Island.
"The Commonwealth Games was a game changer for this state - injecting $4 billion into our economy and creating thousands of jobs.
"We're working hard to leverage the success of the Games and ensure the entire state benefits from this major event.”
As well as sports equipment, information technology network assets, medical equipment and even mini buses will be distributed and continue to be used by local community groups and other organisations.
Queensland communities will also receive GC2018 legacy benefits with departments including Queensland Health, Education Queensland and the Queensland Ambulance Service receiving equipment to bolster front-line services.
GOLDOC and the State Government conducted a number of processes to allocate sports equipment and other GC2018 assets, including an Expression of Interest process which began in September 2017, targeting schools, councils, high performance and community sports organisations.
ROCKHAMPTON SPORTS ASSETS
Basketball Queensland Ltd- Sports Assets
- Although these assets have been identified for this electorate - Basketballs Queensland Ltd. are responsible for the distribution of assets they identified outside of their home location (Chandler, QLD)
- 15 - Air Horn
- 1 - Ball Pump/Inflater
- 10 - Ball bags
- 2 - Basketball Trollies
- 4 - Stop Watch, Digital Timers
- 4 - Sub Cubes (seats)
- 2 - Alarm clocks, large
- 10 - Foam roller, 90x15cm diameter
- 10 - Swiss Balls
- 10 - Massage Balls
- 2 - Foul domes (small cones)
- 2 - Vacuum Cleaner, hand-held
- 11 - Rigged Flags of Nations rigged at Basketball (Finals)
- 10 - Basketball (Leather)
- 5 - Basketball (Leather)
- 15 - Basketball (Leather)
- 20 - Basketball (Leather)
- 2 - Directional arrow
- 1 - Directional arrow
- 2 - Directional arrow
- 2 - Foul bat sets (numbered 1-6)
- 1 - Umpire Chair
- 1 - Sub Floor.
Bowls Queensland
- Although these assets have been identified for this electorate - Bowls Queensland are responsible for the distribution of assets they identified outside of their home location (Enoggera, QLD)
- 10 - Boundary Eye Scope
- 6 - Boundary string 40m
- 30 - Bowl Marker, red
- 30 - Bowl Marker, aqua
- 2 - Ditch Distance Markers
- 6 - Feeler Gauges
- 8 - Flag, Wind
- 6 - String Measure, 3.3m, flexible
- 30 - Jack Marker
- 35 - Jack, Branded, Yellow
- 15 - Jack, Unbranded, Yellow
- 7 - Markers Scoring Bat, red
- 7 - Markers Scoring Bat, aqua
- 7 - Markers Scoring Bat, red
- 7 - Markers Scoring Bat, aqua
- 7 - Markers Scoring Bat, Fours games, red
- 7 - Markers Scoring Bat, Four games, aqua
- 39 - Mat, Foot
- 10 - Mat, Kneeling
- 6 - Measuring Callipers x 3 size
- 32 - Pegs, Boundary
- 1 - Rink Numbers, set
- 14 - Rink Scoreboard, Manual
- 6 - String Measure, 5m
- 6 - Tape measure, 30m
- 6 - Wedges
- 26 - Flag Poles Flags of Nations raised at Lawn Bowls; 4 x 2x2 Gazebo; 2 x Medal Trays.
Cycling Queensland
- Although these assets have been identified for this electorate - Cycling Queensland are responsible for the distribution of assets they identified outside of their home location (Chandler, QLD)
- 4 - Bike Work Stands
- 50 - Flag, Red
- 2 - Stopwatch with Lanyard
- 13 - Bike Rollers
- 1 - Leaf Blower, hand held, 2 stroke petrol
- 1 - Start Gun
- 3 - Bike Work Stands
- 1 - Flag, Finish, Chequered
- 10 - Flag, Green
- 50 - Flag, Red
- 45 - Flag, Yellow
- 1 - Lap Counter
- 39 - Lights, Flashing Vehicle Roof Beacons
- 17 - Turbo Trainers (rollers)
- 1 - Bike Measuring Frame
- 10 - Cage padlocks, bike security
- 2 - Cap Gun, Starter
- 2 - Derny Bike
- 1 - Lap Counter, manual (back up)
- 2 - Scale, Bike Weighing
- 3 - Stopwatches
- 52 - Track Pursuit Marker Pads
- 30 - Turbo Trainers (rollers)
- 1 - Whiteboard, Handheld with Markers and erasers
- 5 - Gazebo 3x3m
- 1 - Gold Medallist Podium Module
- 1 - Silver Medallist Podium Module
- 1 - Bronze Medallist Podium Module
- 16 - Flag Poles Flags of Nations raised at Cycling - Mountain Bike
- 37 - Flag Poles Flags of Nations raised at Road Cycling
- 20 - Rigged Flags of Nations rigged at Cycling - Track; 5 x Medal Trays; 16 x Bike Helmets.
Mountain Bike Australia Ltd
- Although these assets have been identified for this electorate - Mountain Bike Australia Ltd are responsible for the distribution of assets they identified outside of their home location (Varsity Lakes, QLD)
- 3 - Gazebo 3x3m
- 4 - Bike Work Stands
- 2 - Air Horn
- 30 - Bib, Course Marshalls
- 25 - Flag, Red
- 100 - Flag, Yellow
- 100 - Padding for trees
- 40 - Poles, White Plastic Temporary Event Safety Fence Pins
- 350 - Poles, Plastic PVC, 2m, Orange 20mm Diameter
- 1 - Stopwatch with Lanyard
- 2 - Retractable Garden Hose + tap fitting + trigger nozzle
- 7 - Rubber Safety Matting, Heavy Duty Mat, need 5mm Rubber Mat 1mWx18mL (Maybe Cut up)
- 40 - Chairs, camping
- 1 - Jerry can 10 L
- 2 - Heavy Rakes ( types TBD) For course maintenance
- 2 - Shovels For course maintenance
- 1 - Hoes For course maintenance
- 13 - Side cutters for course maintenance
- 4 - Heavy Duty Scissors for course maintenance
- 2 - Heavy Duty Shears, 525mm blade For course maintenance; 5 x 3x3 Gazebo.
North Rockhampton High School
- Athletics track- school long jump run-up
Rockhampton North Special School
- Legacy Program: Reconciliation in Qld Schools (RIQS) program: Traditional Cultural Day with Welcome to Country, traditional games, Indigenous art, dance and music, and lunch of Traditional Torres Strait Islander food.
The Hall State School
- Legacy Program: Reconciliation in Qld Schools (RIQS) program: Installation of a plaque to acknowledge the Traditional Owners. Mural to showcase local culture and stories and to pay respects to the Traditional Owners.