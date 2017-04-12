CQ 'stab' victim returns home after remarkable recovery

Ethan McLaughlin, Mitch Power and Joel Munns who were involved in a traumatic attack in Blackwater Friday night.

JUST days after fighting for his life after an alleged stabbing attack in Blackwater, Joel Munns has staged a remarkable recovery and is on his way home.

Joel, 26, was airlifted to Brisbane after allegedly being stabbed in the chest, back, stomach and wrist during an altercation in Blackwater on Friday night.

READ: Joel Munns recovering after Blackwater stabbing.

Earlier today, he took to Facebook to let people know he had been discharged from hospital.

Joel Munns is on the mend after an alleged stabbing. Adam Wratten

"The doctors are happy with how my progress is coming along and were happy with all my scans,” Joel wrote.

"The physio was happy with my breathing and my walking has progressed well.”

He said he was "cheering” to be heading home.

Bluff Rabbitohs Mitch Power and Joel Munns. Contributed

"Now on the road to recovery,” Joel said.

"Thanks to everyone at Princess Alexandra Hospital and a massive thanks to my parents who have been down here with me the whole time and also just a massive thanks to everyone else.

"Love you's all.”