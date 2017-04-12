29°
News

CQ 'stab' victim returns home after remarkable recovery

12th Apr 2017 4:59 PM
Ethan McLaughlin, Mitch Power and Joel Munns who were involved in a traumatic attack in Blackwater Friday night.
Ethan McLaughlin, Mitch Power and Joel Munns who were involved in a traumatic attack in Blackwater Friday night. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST days after fighting for his life after an alleged stabbing attack in Blackwater, Joel Munns has staged a remarkable recovery and is on his way home.

Joel, 26, was airlifted to Brisbane after allegedly being stabbed in the chest, back, stomach and wrist during an altercation in Blackwater on Friday night.

READ: Joel Munns recovering after Blackwater stabbing.

Earlier today, he took to Facebook to let people know he had been discharged from hospital.

Joel Munns is on the mend after an alleged stabbing.
Joel Munns is on the mend after an alleged stabbing. Adam Wratten

"The doctors are happy with how my progress is coming along and were happy with all my scans,” Joel wrote.

"The physio was happy with my breathing and my walking has progressed well.”

He said he was "cheering” to be heading home.

Bluff Rabbitohs Mitch Power and Joel Munns.
Bluff Rabbitohs Mitch Power and Joel Munns. Contributed

"Now on the road to recovery,” Joel said.

"Thanks to everyone at Princess Alexandra Hospital and a massive thanks to my parents who have been down here with me the whole time and also just a massive thanks to everyone else.

"Love you's all.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
PHOTOS: Police swarm Rockhampton home

PHOTOS: Police swarm Rockhampton home

POLICE are searching Rockhampton homes and businesses.

'Hush, hush': Big plans for prime, empty CBD store

SOLD: The former Tancred Foodworks site on Gladstone Road has been sold with plans for redevelopment in the future.

High profile property sold to local 'business identities'

Deadly virus confirmed, hundreds of shoppers could be exposed

DEADLY: Queensland Health is warning Stockland shoppers to check their immunisation status right now.

Authorities warn every shopper at a major centre could be exposed

Young CQ drug user scared of life spiralling into addiction

CAUGHT: A young Central Queensland woman has been caught with a drug stash.

YOUNG WOMAN stung with a drug stash in a car hidey spot.

Local Partners

If you're working this long weekend, don't get ripped off

DON'T be fooled thinking your penalty rates have been cut yet.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Emotions run high as Emerald votes 'no' for flood levee

Bluegums Estate, Emerald as flood waters recede in 2011.

Mayor Kerry Hayes pronounced the levee debate "finally put to rest”.

Rocky's chance to perform in iconic production

A famous scene from Les Miserables. The RMU Choir will perform it at the Pilbeam Theatre in October with auditions from April 23 to 26.

Auditions on soon for Les Miserables

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $420,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $399,000 NEW...

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

Fantastic Family Home -2 Street Access and On 864m2 - $249,000

66 Armstrong Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What a brilliant Buy and versatile Property for those looking under $250,000 and with so much potential for further development. Great central location with easy...

OUTSTANDING LOW SET INDEPENDENT UNIT

26/100 Victoria Place, Berserker 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $222,500

This PERFECT property is set up for COMFORT and SAFTEY for any generation - With great SECURITY and LOW body corporate of around $40/wk - Nearly 100m2 of...

TRANSFORMED TREASURE FOR YOU !

290 Diplock Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $290,000

MODERN Kitchen and Bathroom, FRESH PAINT throughout, just ready for you - PERFECT starter FAMILY home - suit the man with a work ute! - Close to SHOPS, SCHOOLS...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $295,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

Level Allotment Priced to Sell!

25 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close ... $139,000

Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close by and a short 15 minutes to Yeppoon esplanade! This block is calling its new owners to start...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $665,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $649,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

REVEALED: Property investors buying big in Rockhampton

Southern investors are buying up commercial property across Rockhampton.

Low interest rates drive southern investors to Rockhampton

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!