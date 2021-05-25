Menu
NRL Rd 11 - Roosters v Broncos
Rugby League

CQ star on NRL debut: ‘I’m still pinching myself’

Pam McKay
25th May 2021 10:00 AM
Kobe Hetherington said he was still pinching himself after making his NRL debut in the Brisbane Broncos’ stunning upset win over the Sydney Roosters.

The 22-year-old from Rockhampton played about 30 minutes, with stints at both lock and hooker in the 34-16 victory on Saturday night.

His family – dad Jason, mum Kym and siblings Zac, Laynii and Eli - and a support crew of close friends were at the SCG to witness the milestone.

Brad Richardson, Kobe’s first junior coach at the Calliope Roosters, was among those who made the trip.

Kobe said post-match that it was an “unreal” experience.

“I’m still pinching myself now,” he said.

“The atmosphere’s great and it’s always good to get a win away from home too.”

Jason Hetherington: “We were all very excited and pleased with the outcome and pleased for him personally.”
Proud dad Jason, a former Maroons and Bulldogs hooker, said it was a memorable debut.

“Kobe was solid,” he said.

“All I said to him was make your tackles, just do your job, and I thought he did that well.

“It’s hard to explain, it was an emotional event. We were all very excited and pleased with the outcome and pleased for him personally.

“To debut against one of the world’s best sides at the SCG and to get 30-odd minutes in the game and get that result was amazing.

“Everything worked out for him.

“He’s got that first taste now so he just needs to keep working hard on his game, get better and better and develop.”

