CQ star promoted to Broncos starting side tonight

MILESTONE MATCH: Central Queensland’s Ethan Bullemor will start for the Brisbane Broncos tonight against the Sydney Roosters. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland’s Ethan Bullemor has been promoted to the Brisbane Broncos starting line-up for tonight’s clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Bullemor realised his childhood dream when he debuted for the Broncos on March 20, coming off the bench in their Round 2 showdown with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He was on the interchange bench again in last week’s game against the Parramatta Eels but has been named to start in the second row against the reigning premiers tonight.

The 20-year-old takes the place of captain Alex Glenn, who suffered a deep cut to his calf against the Eels that required surgery.

Bullemor grew up in Springsure and went to The Cathedral College for a year before moving to Brisbane to finish high school at Nudgee College.

He said when poised to make his debut in March that it was “massive”.

“I am really proud of course, especially for my family,” he said.

“It is pretty unreal - it is what I have wanted since I was five years old.”

Another 20-year-old, Herbie Farnworth, is also in the starting side for the Broncos and teenager Tesi Niu will debut off the bench.

Coach Anthony Seibold had no hesitation in backing the young guns to get the job done.

“We’ve got some players that I have great belief in but they are at the very beginning of their careers,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful challenge for our guys, there’s no doubt about that, and I know but our guys are really looking forward to that challenge to test themselves.”

The game starts at 7.50pm at Suncorp Stadium.