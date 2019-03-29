CQ star taps into beauty industry with model collection

FROM playing Rizzo at the Pilbeam to gracing fashion magazine covers, Rockhampton's Jessica Earle's career has taken off in leaps and bounds.

This week saw the star-studded launch of Masked by Models, her range of luxury face masks and serums which promise a dreamy 'model-esque' look.

Masked by Models by Jess Earle 24k gold facial treatment 1.0 contributed

They include a 24K 'Golden Alchemy' magnetic face mask and treatment, Flawless Glow serum, Dead Sea mud 'Black Lustre' and Rosehip Pink clay masks.

Over a year in the making, her new venture grew out of Jessica's struggle to find the perfect product match for her skin.

"I've always loved the beauty industry but have been equally frustrated as I've struggled to find the right products for my sensitive skin,” she said.

Masked by Models by Jess Earle 24K gold serum contributed

"From clay masks that dried so hard my face felt like it was cracking, to turmeric masks that left my porcelain white skin stained for days, nothing worked.

"It was important to me to create a product line that didn't wreak havoc on different skin types."

Jessica said all her products were cruelty free, 100% natural, and chemical free with no harmful ingredients or 'nasties'.

Her personal favourite is made of 24K gold leaf which has been used in skincare since the time of Cleopatra and is popular with Victoria Secret models and celebrities.

Multi caption contributed

"A face mask is the perfect beauty product for the modern way of life; you can put the mask on while doing a few jobs around the house or while watching your latest Netflix binge.

"It's a way to bring people together, whether 'masking' over a wine or two with your girlfriends, or if you're like me, getting mum and grandma involved in the pampering."

Jessica's best friends Prudence and Hope, grandmother Delma, aunty Donna and cousin Lily travelled to Sydney for the product launch.

However it was having her Mum front and centre that made Jessica's dream come true.

Jessica Earle on location contributed

"Despite a battle with breast cancer and significant complications with this disease, my Mum always remained a constant support throughout my career,” Jessica said.

"From the early days in Rockhampton, running me around from school to sports, from dance to the theatre, she's always believed in me and encouraged me to follow my dreams.”

Growing up taller and bigger than most her girlfriends, Jessica said it was her petite mother - "I soon outgrew her shoes and clothes” - who reminded her about self-acceptance.

Jessica Earle on location contributed

"To that end she encouraged me to enter an ARTS showcase in America where I received great feedback on my singing, acting and TV commercial skills but it was in the modelling sections I won the overall model, photogenic, runway and fashion sections.

"I was strongly encouraged to pursue modelling in the United States but I wasn't ready to relocate; instead, I flew back to Australia and signed with Bella Management in Sydney where I have established a new life as a curve model.

"I have modelled in New York, New Zealand, Malaysia, LA, Bali, Byron Bay and other beautiful Australian locations such as walking on the floating runway in Sydney Harbour and walking at Barangaroo for The Iconic.

Jessica Earle on location contributed

"I have represented brands such as Glassons, Supre, The Iconic, Big W, Best and Less, Target, Kmart, Myer, Berlei and Bonds.”

But Jessica always makes time to come home, most recently to see her mother's handiwork in costuming the cast of Kinky Boots.

(Sue Earle and her 'Sequin Sisters' volunteer behind the scenes to create most of the intricate and colourful costumes paraded by local musical theatre talent.)

"Rockhampton is my home town and everything I am is because of the wonderful opportunities afforded to me by my family and the community,” Jessica said.

Jessica Earle stars in Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Pilbeam Jann Houley

"I was privileged to play sport, to learn violin and piano, and enjoy the great outdoors - I have fond memories of fishing, boating and camping- but my passion was music, drama, singing and dance.

"My first stint on the Pilbeam Theatre stage was as a 10 year old orphan in Oliver and my last was as Millie, in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

"In between, I performed in five musicals at the Rockhampton Grammar School and in three of these played three lead roles.

"I also performed in Miss Saigon and Jesus Christ Superstar.”

No matter to which far away and exotic locations her soaring career takes her, Jess said she was always grounded by her upbringing in Central Queensland.

"Rockhampton was a great place to grow up and somewhere I'll always look forward to coming home to.”

A limited number of products are available for pre-order on the website now. For more information visit maskedbymodels.com.au.