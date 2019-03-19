CQ star thrilled to have name on trophy alongside idol

CHAMPIONS: Rockhampton's Deneaka Blinco and Bundaberg's Duncan Allen proudly display the spoils after winning the Capricornia Cup and the Rockhampton Cup on Wheels respectively.

CHAMPIONS: Rockhampton's Deneaka Blinco and Bundaberg's Duncan Allen proudly display the spoils after winning the Capricornia Cup and the Rockhampton Cup on Wheels respectively. Karen Lingard

CYCLING: Duncan Allen and Deneaka Blinco reigned supreme at a rain-interrupted CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels at the weekend.

While Friday's program went ahead as scheduled, rain forced the postponement of Saturday's program, which ran in revised form on Sunday at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome.

Sixty-eight riders took part in the annual carnival, with 22 men lining up in the Rockhampton Cup on Wheels and 10 women in the Capricornia Cup.

Some of the juniors on track at the Rocky Cup on Wheels. RAY GAUNTLETT

Rockhampton Cycling Club president Nev Hare said there was some fantastic cycling, and the two feature events served up thrilling finishes in the race for the minor placings.

Bundaberg rider Allen, who started off scratch, stormed home to win the Rocky Cup on Wheels by about five bike lengths.

The next three riders could barely be split on the line but it was Rockhampton's Dane Mansfield who claimed second and veteran campaigner Ron Hickson who finished third.

The Capricornia Cup played out in a similar vein, with scratch rider Blinco from Rockhampton winning by a similar margin.

The following four riders were incredibly close, with Bundaberg's Caitlin Morden and Rockhampton's Victoria Waerner completing the podium.

Winner Deneaka Blinco (second from left) gets ready to make her move in the Capricornia Cup. RAY GAUNTLETT

Blinco said it was very satisfying to have her name etched on the trophy alongside her idol Anna Meares.

"It's a really great feeling and I was very happy,” she said.

"I just went out as hard as I could. I caught up to the front group and waited to the last lap and sprinted home to take the win.”

It was an ideal hit-out for Blinco, who heads to the national track championships next week.

Hare said all competitors enjoyed the event, despite the weather.

"It was very successful,” he said.

"Even though the rain came, we were able to complete the second half of the program with a really good return field on Sunday.”