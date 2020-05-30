CQ star to debut for Wests Tigers

MILESTONE: Yeppoon’s Harry Grant will make his debut with the Wests Tigers in tonight’s NRL clash with the Cronulla Sharks. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland star Harry Grant will debut for the Wests Tigers tonight in their Round 3 NRL clash with Cronulla.

His parents, Paul and Margie, and his three brothers, Billy, George and Paul (Monkey), will be cheering him on from the family’s Yeppoon home.

The 22-year-old hooker made his NRL debut with the Melbourne Storm in 2018 and made a second appearance for the side last year.

He made the move to the Tigers in March this year, trading places with Paul Momirovski on a historic loan deal designed to give both players more regular game time at NRL level.

The Storm have a wealth of talent in the hooking role in captain Cameron Smith and New Zealand rake Brandon Smith.

Paul said tonight would be another milestone in his son’s footy career.

“He’s happy as Larry to finally get a crack somewhere. He’s just got to get a few games under his belt and he will be right,” he said.

“We’ll all be parked up at home watching on Saturday and we’re hoping it could be the start of something really good for him.

Harry Grant (centre) during a Wests Tigers training session at St. Luke’s Park North in Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

“He feels pretty comfortable there now and he’s got some old heads around him, including Benji Marshall, who I’m sure will look after him.”

Paul knows if Harry’s defence is on, he’s in for a big game.

“If he gets that right, the rest will follow,” he said.

“His defence is key. He doesn’t miss too many and he will knock up 40 (tackles) a game.

“His attack’s coming, every game it gets better.”

Tigers coach Michael Maguire said he was excited to see what Harry brought tonight.

“He’s a pretty mature kid. He just wants to get out and play,” he said yesterday.

“I guess a lot’s been said, comparing him to this and that, I just want him to go out and be Harry Grant and (for) him to start to show what he’s about.

“He’s a runner of the ball, he gets out of dummy half well. I’m looking forward to seeing him enjoy his game with the players here at Wests Tigers.”

The game kicks off at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium at 5.30pm.

