CQ stars nominated for major music awards

RISING STAR: Miiesha has been nominated in the soul/funk/RNB and remote categories. Picture: Contributed

AFTER months of deliberation, the 2020 Queensland Music Awards finalists have been announced, including three of Central Queensland’s biggest names.

Rockhampton’s Busby Marou are nominated in the pop, regional, blues/roots and indigenous categories for Naba Norem and Lucky Stars.

Busby Marou, AKA Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou.

Yeppoon country star Brad Butcher is nominated in the country category for his track Nature’s Course, and Woorabinda’s Miiesha is nominated in the soul/funk/RNB and remote categories for her single Drowning.

Miiesha, who was thrilled to hear the exciting news, said she didn’t even know she had been nominated.

“It’s a little hard to believe, going from being a fan of Queensland music to actually being a finalist at the QMA’s,” she said.

“It’s just a pretty big honour to be a finalist alongside such talent, I’m just hoping to have a fun night no matter what.”

The 20-year-old musician will also get to perform on stage alongside Cub Sport, Busby Marou, Jaguar Jonze and Order Sixty6.

“I get to perform my song Drowning which will be really fun,” she said.

“It is so exciting to be able to perform for so many talented musicians. It’s just really nice to be recognised at that level.”

General admission mezzanine tickets are available to purchase from $57.95 for QMusic members and $77.95 for non-members. Booking fees may apply.

Premium tickets are also available to purchase from $137.95 for QMusic members and $157.95 for non-members. Booking fees may apply. The ticket includes a three-hour dining and beverage package including a two-course meal, craft beer offerings from Queensland brewery Green Beacon Brewing Co and prime cabaret-style seating.

Both Premium and General Admission Mezzanine ticket holders will be treated to the official 2020 QMA After Party hosted at The Outpost Bar with DJ Seja.

To purchase tickets to the QMAs visit Ticketmaster and for further event information visit the QMA website.

For the full list of QMA finalists check out the QMAs website.

Brad Butcher.

2020 QLD MUSIC AWARDS AND AFTER PARTY

When: Tuesday, March 3, at 6pm.

Where: The Fortitude Music Hall, 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

Cost: Tickets from $50 plus transaction and booking fee. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Special performances by Cub Sport, Miiesha, Busby Marou, Jaguar Jonze and Order Sixty6.