Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with PM Malcolm Turnbull, David Littleproud and Deputy PM Michael McCormack in Rockhampton.
CQ still awaiting Rookwood Weir agreements

Leighton Smith
5th May 2018 9:59 AM

THE Federal and State governments are yet to come to an agreement on progressing the Rookwood Weir project.

After Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull came to Rockhampton at the start of last month to confirm federal funding for Rookwood Weir, the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote to him requesting to run the project as a joint venture and to share the operating costs.

Since then, a written letter confirming the federal funding commitment hasn't been forthcoming to the State Government and the two levels of government have been busily working behind the scenes to find a way forward for the long awaited project.

A spokesperson for the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Michael McCormack said the Federal Government would respond shortly to the Premier's letter.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on a recent visit to Rockhampton.
"The Federal Government's commitment to provide $176 million, half the funding required to build the weir, is on the table should the Queensland Government choose to lock in it's own funding and start building the weir,” the spokesperson said.

"The Australian Government is seeking further information from the Queensland Government to enable it to evaluate the proposal to share ownership of the weir.

"It will be considered further once the information has been received.”

Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham at a press conference to release the business case for the Rookwood Weir.
Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to building Rookwood Weir.

"At the request of the Premier and Prime Minister, senior officials from both levels of government have been considering partnership models to deliver and operate Rookwood Weir and these discussions are ongoing,” Dr Lynham said.

anthony lynham malcolm turnbull michael mccormack rookwood weir
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

