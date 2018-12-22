CQ store's generous Christmas gift to hospital patients

What's happening in the Fox Files this week? Find out here!

Bringing goods on Christmas Day

ROCKHAMPTON'S Gelatissimo store is showing the ultimate message of Christmas - giving to those in need.

The popular store, located at Stockland Rockhampton, will take their old-fashioned, custom-made gelato cart to Rockhampton Hospital on Christmas Day.

Gelatissimo: David Lim, Sarah Quinn, Alexandra Brand, Adelaide Brand, Roxanne Brand, Greg Bury. Allan Reinikka ROK080517aGelatis

Here they'll donate gelato trays and cater for kids who have been admitted to hospital as well as their families, nurses and doctors.

Those less fortunate need their spirits to be given a boost at this difficult time, especially while the festive season has kicked into full throttle.

So around 1.30pm on the big day, 14 trays worth of gelato will be donated for them to enjoy.

Star spotting

RETIRED Rugby League star Corey Parker was spotted at The Green Eat when he was in Rockhampton last week.

Word has it, he ordered their delicious overnight oats.

Retired Rugby League star, Corey Parker was spotted recently at Rockhampton's The Green Eat. Contributed

Guess who's back!

ALLENSTOWN'S nail bar is back in action.

Top Nail was affected by fire on November 15 which damaged all of the equipment and closed the business.

They will officially reopen today and will have cake and champagne for all their loyal customers.

Professional 'wrappers'

ROCKHAMPTON Girls Grammar School students didn't take a break these school holidays.

A few girls were wrapping Christmas presents at a stand near Kmart at Stockland this week.

Good work girls!

Fishing for field goals

CQ Capras star Bill Cullen was out fishing on the Fitzroy River last weekend.

CQ Capras star Bill Cullen had a big catch on the Fitzroy River recently. Contributed

He caught some big threadies, one over a metre in the town reaches.

Ready to go

ROCKY'S spud van is back!

Spuds2Go was written off in an accident in July and after a lengthy insurance process, has a new van. Contributed

Spuds2Go was written off in an accident in July, and after a lengthy insurance process, there is a new van.

Due to some cancelled events because of the wet weather, residents of Olive Estate were treated last weekend to some fresh hot spuds as she set up the van in her backyard.

Trendy service

SKIN clinics are the latest new business.

Another shopfront has opened in Stockland, Silk Laser Clinics.

This is just doors up from Laser Clinics Australia which opened earlier this year.

To celebrate the opening, Silk Laser Clinics is offering 50 per cent off treatment until the end of the month.

Last chance gift idea

MANE Street Hair Studio in Mount Morgan has offered a last minute gift idea.

Ending today, if you purchase a $150 gift certificate from the salon, you only pay $100.

Here's more good news from the salon, the winner of a Deluxe Pamper Package worth over $100 will be announced today.

The package includes a style cut, shampoo, deep treatment with hot towel, relaxing scalp massage and more.

Holiday bliss

SURFSIDE Motel Yeppoon has introduced their stylish new room which is an extension on their premises.

It is available for people to come and stay at their central location.

Phone: 4939 1272.