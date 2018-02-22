CQ storm mania: Stakes in walls, uprooted trees and floods

AS THE deluge of storm activity and heavy rain continues today, many CQ towns are bracing themselves for the wet conditions that are forecast for the rest of the week.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain will threaten Central Queensland until at least Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Homes and schools all over Moranbah were heavily damaged due to the strong winds experienced over Tuesday night. Lee Booth

"We can expect wet conditions to continue today and build up through today as well and continue through to the weekend,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said.

"Today it will be more focused around the coast... with storms forming inland as well this afternoon and plenty of instability around.

"There's some uncertainty, we can't tell where exactly the storms will be.

Computer modelling showing predicted rainfall for the Capricornia district today. Bureau of Meteorology

"Anyone under a storm can expect quite heavy falls, possibly leading to flash flooding which is a risk today and the next few days given how wet it's been.”

The Bureau forecasts that today Rockhampton is expected to receive 15-25mm of rain and Yeppoon is expected to receive 25-50mm.

Emerald and Moranbah are expected to receive 5-10mm today, a relief from their wild week of storm activity.

Central Queensland may also be in for a total of 100-150mm of rain over the next eight days.

Towns in isolated areas could also see even higher rain levels.

Emerald itself is expected to receive up to 100mm.

Photos View Photo Gallery

This morning the Upper Dawson River was put on minor flood watch with the levels expected to breach the 4.5m mark by tonight.

It comes after 80-120mm fell over the catchment area.

Emerald in particular was the focus of major rainfalls yesterday, with most of the town underwater and flash flooding surging through Macaulay Rd.

"In the last 24 hours, Emerald had 50 to 60mm which is more than towns nearby had,” Mr Crock said.

"A storm went by last night through Emerald.

"It's pretty widespread instability in the atmosphere across Queensland with a lot of showers and storms particularly around the Central Highlands and around Rockhampton.”

Computer modelling showing expected rain across Queensland for the next eight days. Bureau of Meteorology

In Rockhampton, 11.6mm had fallen in half an hour from 4.30am to 5am.

In the last 24 hours until 9am, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded rainfall as high at 68mm in some Central Queensland towns.

Rockhampton -25mm

Clermont - 10mm

Emerald - 68mm

Blackwater - 9.4mm

Fairbairn dam - 21mm

Capella - 2mm

Tieri- 2.2mm

Middlemount - 8mm

Dysart - 7.2mm

Moranbah - 24mm

Yeppoon - 50mm

"There were nasty storms inland late on Tuesday with a lot of destruction around Moranbah,” Mr Crock said.

"There were pretty destructive wind gusts there... a stake went through someone's wall.

"On Tuesday, we recorded winds around 104km/h, but the amount of damage some of the houses sustained suggested gusts in town were quite a bit stronger than that, perhaps as high as 120-130km/h.”

Homes and schools all over Moranbah were heavily damaged due to the strong winds experienced over Tuesday night. Lee Booth

Locals have reported roofs being ripped off and trees being uprooted around town.

Three Moranbah schools: Moranbah East State School, Moranbah State High School and Moranbah State School are also closed due to the storm.

Moranbah's hospital is also said to be damaged and the town's only supermarket is also closed.

Mr Crock said Moranbah can also "expect storms to form there this afternoon” with "some more rainfall” predicted for the town today.

Large hail has been reported across the region.

In Theodore, the Dawson River has caused the weir to overflow with the excess of rain.

Who Got The Rain?

Marion Collins said the 35mm she received at Southside, Rockhampton, was "very welcome” and "steady”.

Ros Lacey McClintock posted on the Facebook page Who Got The Rain? that she had "40mm over night in Park Avenue, North Side”.

She also commented that in total for February she had totalled 102mm and 153mm for 2018 so far.

Katie Wilkes's property at Gracemere had "30mm up to 6am this morning plus 10mm for past two days”.

Angela Smyth received "52mm over 48 hours at Coowonga, Capricorn Coast”.

An hour later she commented that she had "just tipped another 30mm out of rain gauge”.

"Water running everywhere. Happy me,” Ms Smyth said.

Graham Jackson at Spring Creek Close, The Caves said he received 52mm.

Gordon Hall from Emerald posted that he had "82mm yesterday and 17mm the day”.