CQ storms: BoM rainfall modelling shows 200mm north of Rocky

Heavy rainfall is expected to pummel Central Queensland in the coming days. Frances Klein

HEAVY falls are set to linger around parts of Central Queensland at the start of next week, adding to nearly 50mm of rain already dropped on the region.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a moist tropical airmass over most of the state is set to bring up to 200mm on Tuesday to areas north of Rockhampton.

Rainfall computer modelling showed the expected high falls which is usually expected to change with the weather.

Spokesperson from BoM, David Crock, said an unstable atmosphere and moist airmass meant plenty of rain will stick around until next week.

"The rain is mostly coastal drive so the highest totals will be on the coast and the highest peaks inland,” he said.

"There is more rain forecast as there is just nothing to clear it.”

With this in mind, Yeppoon and other coastal areas were set to see thunderstorms over the weekend developing in the late afternoons and evenings.

Mr Crock said scattered showers and storm activity would hover over the region over the weekend and right into next week.

Recorded rainfall for the last week in Central Queensland. BOM

Although the storms weren't as widespread as current showers in Central Queensland, plenty of showers were still around with Rockhampton due to record up to 25mm on Sunday.

A minor flood warning for the Upper Dawson river is still current after 120mm of rain was recorded over the catchment since Thursday morning.

The Dawson River at Taroom was 4.21m this morning and rising with more rain on the way.

It is expected to exceed the minor flood level of 4.5m by this afternoon.

Although this is a catchment connected to the Fitzroy River, Mr Crock said it was very unlikely it would flood.

"The Upper Dawson is a very small part of a very large catchment,” he said.

"This amount of rain would not lead to any flooding in a catchment like the Fitzroy River.”

Mr Crock said average temperatures were expected throughout the region over the weekend with a top of 32 degrees expected for Sunday.

For flood safety assistance contact SES on 132 500.