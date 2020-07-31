CQ strengthens vow to protect iconic Barrier Reef

LSC has signed on to further its commitment of the protection of the Great Barrier Reef.

THE BATTLE to see Australia’s Great Barrier Reef remain untouched for years to come continues following the renewed backing of a Central Queensland council.

Livingstone Shire Council this week reinforced its ongoing support of the prominent Reef Guardian Council program, signing on for another four-year term.

It will now join other councils in an ongoing national movement on community-based action up until 2024, in a bid to support the overall safeguarding of the popular tourism destination.

The body was one of the first to participate in the program since its inception and subsequent trial period in 2006 – partnering with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

Through its involvement a range of local activities will take place, including partnering with local stakeholders to undertake stormwater analysis under its existing ‘Drain Buddies’ project.

It is hoped the wider community will be further inspired to make day-to-day changes which would likely eliminate the mountains of unnecessary waste found in coastal waters.

The program hopes to encourage more conscious efforts from residents living at and visiting the Capricorn Coast.

Promoting the region’s efforts to protect marine turtles during nesting season, as well as furthering strategies to better the area’s man-made and natural assets are also key focuses.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Andrew Ireland today shared his delight, saying his team – appointed Reef Guardian Champion Andrea Friend included – took its alignment with the cause role seriously.

“With the beautiful Keppel Islands on our doorstep, our growing tourism industry, fishing spots and longstanding Traditional Owner connection to our sea country, our community has a passionate and very strong connection with the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

Ms Friend added the program offered a collaborative, holistic approach to deliver effective on-ground measures to boost the reef’s resilience.

“The program empowers people to be part of the solution, foster innovation and change and increase awareness of the Reef’s values, threats and positive actions that can be taken.

“Council is proud to support this fantastic initiative which makes meaningful and positive change towards the long-term sustainability of our local environment and marine life.”

The Authority’s Assistant Director for Reef Guardian Councils Rebecca Allen said Livingstone Shire had established a crucial role as a leader for change.

“The Great Barrier Reef is an amazingly diverse and complex system – it’s roughly the size of Italy.

“We recognise establishing effective and meaningful partnerships is critical to managing the Reef and our Reef Guardian Councils, such as Livingstone Shire, are already undertaking a wide range of actions to help the Reef.

“We are proud to partner with them to support these actions and with the collective power of 18 Reef Guardian Councils, improve the health of the Great Barrier Reef.”

For more information on the Reef Guardian Council program, click here.