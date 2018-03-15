Hundreds of jobs, but CQ struggles to find skilled workers

CENTRAL Queensland has been hit hard by a skills shortage brought on by a resurgent mining industry, the boss of a recruitment agency said yesterday.

CAPRICORNIA Training Company (CTC) general manger Darryl Lapworth said his agency was battling to find qualified people to fill certain positions.

He said the skill shortages a very real issue for the Rockhampton region at the moment.

His comments come as Australian Industry Group Queensland head Shane Rodgers spoke about the problem hadn't been this bad since the height of the mining boom.

An AI Group survey of company bosses in manufacturing, services, construction and mining services revealed 50 per cent expect problems finding and keeping skilled staff this year - up from 42 per cent in 2017

A check of online job site, Seek, yesterday showed 540 positions available in the Rockhampton region.

Many of these were resource sector related.

"We can't get boiler makers, we can't get fitters and we are finding it very hard to find civil workers," Mr Lapworth said.

"There's a really big down turn.

"And this won't go away until apprenticeships and traineeships are starting to get taken up again."

To help getting people skilled, Darryl said more commitment from employers was needed.

"The government need to make it more enticing for employers to take them [apprentices and trainees] on," he said.

"What would be good is for government projects to have a certain number of trainees.

"This would help employers putting apprentices on, putting trainees on and getting young people skilled and keep growing that base."

Darryl said he understood when putting on an apprentice or trainee, the first 6 to 12 months were tougher because they were still learning.

"If they aren't learning the skills on the job, then they may not get through the apprenticeship," he said.

He said a subsidy for the first 12 months should be offered for employers to take on older workers , this way people can re-skill and up-skill and continue learning .

"This will provide a better outcome."