CQ student enters comp to kick-start innovative fitness app

Year 12 student at Biloela State High School Riley de Git has come up with a business idea that he’s submitting into the Binnacle Boss competition - ‘Freedom Fitness’. Pictures: Contributed

A BRIGHT young Biloela student has the opportunity to turn his enterprising idea into a bona fide business with a new competition being launched by Binnacle Training.

The Binnacle Boss competition requires students to present a 2-3-minute video pitch of their start-up business idea.

With business start-up packages worth more than $5000 up for grabs, Riley de Git couldn’t pass up on the opportunity.

The Year 12 student at Biloela State High School has been working on ‘Freedom Fitness’, an app that aims to revolutionise the fitness industry and the common gym to bring the world of sport and fitness together.

He said the app would be primarily for those who couldn’t access a gym.

Riley de Git working on school work at Biloela State High School.

He said it would provide users the freedom to train in whatever they want, from Jiu Jitsu, to Pilates, to Powerlifting and more at a moment’s notice at any time of the day.

“It can be incredibly hard to get to a gym or even get to certain classes,” he said.

“I know here in Biloela there’s not much when it comes to classes.

“So, ‘Freedom Fitness’ is about bringing that accessibility to everyone.

“You can, in theory, through the app go from learning Jiu Jitsu to doing a Powerlifting session just like that. There is no middleman. You can do the sessions in any gym.”

He said a HUB, or super gym, would be created and classes streamed to the user’s device at home, allowing instructors from around the world to offer classes.

Classes would be filmed at the HUB, where the app would be maintained, and nutritionists and trainers would work.

To get the business off the ground, he noted a gym would have to be created and the app would have to be built and maintained.

Riley’s goal after graduating from high school in Biloela is to move to Rockhampton and have everything up and running and fleshed out in the next three to four years before joining the police academy.

To help achieve this goal, he aimed to win the Binnacle Boss competition.

Prizes from winning the competition include business start-up packages worth more than $5000, with mentoring and financing sessions, marketing collateral, podcast exposure, work experience, and access to potential investors to get businesses off the ground.

“The benefits from winning this competition would make starting this business and making this possible so much easier,” he said.

“Without winning it will take a little bit longer, it would have to happen after I graduate from the police academy.

“We all need a gym in some way, shape or form.

“This app would give people the ability to do whatever they would like through sport and fitness and put it in the palm of their hand, allowing everyone to take part.”

The competition is open from now until August 31, with winners to be announced on September 18.