CQ student to perform with Australia’s greatest artists

RISING STAR: Blackwater singer Greer Webley, 16, will perform at the 2020 Tamworth Country Music Festival.

A LOCAL student will perform at the Tamworth Country Music Festival this month.

Greer Webley, 16 from Blackwater is flourishing in the country music scene.

This will be her third year on stage at Tamworth as she pursues her dream of a career in music.

“I’m just hoping to get more experience performing in front of Australia’s greatest country artists,” she said.

“At home there isn’t many of those opportunities so I’m just learning from others as much as I can.”

Greer has been singing and dancing since she was little and started learning guitar when she was nine.

Her passion for music has developed by attending the Tamworth festival the past two years with her music teacher Anna Farquhar.

“Anna took myself and a few other students, which was an amazing experience,” Greer said.

“She was the person who has really kick started me on this journey.

“She encouraged me to have my first performance and to start singing at the Blackwater Markets when I was 12.”

Last year Greer graduated from the Junior Country Music Association Australia Academy in Tamworth, where she was mentored by Mickey Pye, David Carter, Fanny Lumsden, Lyn Bowtell, Roger Corbett and many others.

She said she was excited to head back to Tamworth for the academy reunion concert.

“I get to catch up with all the students from the academy and I am really excited to be performing down there as the atmosphere is amazing,” she said.

“Busking on Peel St is awesome, there are buskers at the front of every store, there is so much happening.”

Although she performs a broad range of music from Guns N’ Roses, Cold Chisel, Maren Morris, Cam and Fleetwood Mac, she much prefers country music.

“I love making people smile and seeing them enjoy themselves,” she said.

Greer has also had the privilege of touring with Luke Geiger and Bareback.

“The opportunities that I’ve had have been once in a lifetime and I’m so lucky that I have some amazing mentors.

“I have a very supportive family who support me in chasing my dreams – driving me from one end of Australia to the other,” she said.

Follow Greer’s musical journey on Facebook and Instagram - see Greerwebleymusic