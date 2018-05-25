Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIP OF A LIFETIME: The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga this week farewelled Shanay Wright, Demi Roser, Darrian Wooler and Vicky Horsten who are about to head to Pokhara, Nepal, to volunteer.
TRIP OF A LIFETIME: The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga this week farewelled Shanay Wright, Demi Roser, Darrian Wooler and Vicky Horsten who are about to head to Pokhara, Nepal, to volunteer. Contributed ROK250518nepal1
News

CQ students embark on volunteer mission trip

Sean Fox
by
25th May 2018 11:50 AM

FOUR student nurses will be making a difference to those less fortunate in Nepal.

Shanay Wright, Demi Roser, Darrian Wooler and Vicky Horsten from Rockhampton Hospital were farewelled by Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga this week ahead of their volunteering trip to Pokhara, Nepal.

"My daughter Odette and I were pleased to have coffee with the students on the weekend before they depart,” Mrs Lauga said.

"These student nurses will be working alongside other medical and allied health professionals to improve the lives of Nepalese in rural and remote parts of the country.”

They have been fundraising to purchase medical and everyday supplies to take with them to the communities they will be working in.

In the past, students who have gone on this trip have raised enough money to purchase vital resources such as wheelchairs and ECG machines.

And they'd gained essential medical resources in the Australian healthcare system.

"I was pleased to donate $200 towards supplies for the students to take,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Good luck ladies and well done on this wonderful initiative.”

fundraising nepal rockhampton hospital tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rockhampton Show rides in limbo after organisers' dispute

    Rockhampton Show rides in limbo after organisers' dispute

    News The Showman's Guild of Australasia will not attend the event after ongoing dispute with the Rockhampton Show Society

    2018 Rockhampton River Festival line-up revealed

    2018 Rockhampton River Festival line-up revealed

    Whats On Artists will range from Indie, Pop, Rock and Country

    GALLERY: Queensland teams in the mix at water polo titles

    GALLERY: Queensland teams in the mix at water polo titles

    Sport 14 teams looking to make splash at four-day event in Rocky

    League clubs rally for player with life-threatening illness

    League clubs rally for player with life-threatening illness

    News Christian Hermann has gone from playing league to an induced coma

    • 25th May 2018 5:13 PM

    Local Partners