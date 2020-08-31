CQ students excel in regional training awards

SEVERAL Central Queensland students have been named finalists in the Regional Queensland Training Awards.

CQUniversity students were nominated in several categories, including the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander of the Year, and Equity VET Student of the Year.

Maddison Petrie, in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander of the Year category, is studying a Certificate II in Engineering while working for ShellQGC in Gladstone.

“Being nominated for the training awards in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander category made me feel very proud of myself,” she said.

“Being acknowledged for the hard work I did has reassured me I am on the right career path.

“This opportunity also enables me to inspire and mentor young Indigenous people and teach them to not give up and keep working towards their dreams.”

Maddison Petrie.

Certificate IV in Workplace Health and Safety student and Rockhampton Regional Council employee Shania Evans is also a nominee in the same category.

“Having your work recognised in any sense is a great feeling but being able to represent young Indigenous people really means a lot,” she said.

“I hope that Indigenous people see this and realise as long as they are willing to put the work in they can achieve anything.

Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year finalist Jake Brown, a third-generation electrician, has been employed at Anglo Coal’s Moranbah North Mine for five years.

“I’m pretty stoked to be a finalist,” he said.

“I think it will be a pretty tight category, but I think I’ve got a good chance.”

Jake Brown.

Equity VET Student of the Year finalist Helena Kidd has cerebral palsy, requires a wheelchair, and types with her toes.

She pursued her dream of becoming a medical receptionist and graduated in 2019 with a Certificate III in Business.

“It’s unbelievable and I am extremely proud of what she has been able to achieve,” her mother said.

“There’s been lots of perseverance on her part and everyone helping to making sure the work was completed – lots of motivation and determination.”

Helena Kidd.

Kirsty O’Regan and Debbie Wiggins were named VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year nominees, and CQUniversity itself is a state finalist in the Large Training Provider of the Year category.

The regional final award ceremonies have been replaced by an online campaign this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners will be announced online on September 11.