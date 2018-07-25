CQ students focus on becoming leaders in their community

ST BRENDAN'S College, St Ursula's College and Yeppoon High School students have come together for a three-day workshop created by CQUniversity to focus on becoming Young Change Agents.

YCA is a social entrepreneurship program for students to help them see problems as opportunities. This initiative enables students with a forum to unlock their creativity, build skills in critical thinking and communication and empower them to believe they are capable of being entrepreneur's, leaders and world-class change-makers.

Jonathan Gill Assistant Principal Middle School of St Brendan's says "we are proud to host this great initiative created by CQUniversity that gives students an excellent opportunity to problem solve outside their normal classes, they can extend their minds across multiple curriculum areas and put forward their ideas for the future.”

Forty Students across the three high schools on the Capricorn Coast were nominated by their teachers and broken into teams to delve into real-world problems they are passionate about. From there they investigate to find the root of the cause, develop a business model to address it, validate their ideas amongst their peers and conclude with a presentation about their social enterprise to the group. It's fun, engaging and packed with techniques and tips that will help build their entrepreneurial mindset, skillset and toolset.

This mindset will empower the minds of these students to think like job creators not jobseekers. They will leave this workshop with the ambition and drive to create their own pathway for the future.

