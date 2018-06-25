Menu
FOR THOSE IN NEED: Year 3 student, Patrick Chopping and his classmates at St Mary's Catholic School have collected boxes of items for the region's homeless.
CQ students give back to the region's homeless

Sean Fox
by
25th Jun 2018 3:14 PM

MANY of us take clothes, shoes and blankets for granted - but not grade three student Patrick Chopping.

The St Mary's Catholic School pupil and his classmates were recently taught in class about those less fortunate who don't have access to food or water.

"We were learning about how we should be grateful for the things we're given,” Patrick said.

Teacher Ruth Coughlan said an email from Councillor Rose Swadling had asked the school to donate items for the Homeless Connect appeal.

"I gave the children a challenge to fill five Gormans moving boxes within eight days...they filled them in three days,” Mrs Coughlan said.

It was a labour of love for students and their families who banded together to donate 21 boxes of items in 13 days.

The Chopping family donated blankets and clothes.

Patrick said he thought the amount of items the students donated would benefit about 100 homeless people.

"The families of our students were simply amazing with their generosity of clothing, bedding, food and toiletries,” Mrs Coughlan said.

"Gormans Removals donated the moving boxes and we are extremely grateful for that.”

The donations will be forwarded to the Homeless Connect appeal.

