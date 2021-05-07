CQ students receive scholarships, grants for Yr 12 achievements

Several Central Queensland high school graduates have been recognised for their educational achievements and will have some extra cash in their pockets to support their university studies.

Through the TJ Ryan Memorial Medal and Scholarship, Sansuka De Silva from Rockhampton Grammar School will receive a scholarship of up to $10,000 over five years and a certificate of recognition, and Adelaide Lapere from Emmaus College will receive a certificate of recognition.

Recipients of the 2021 Aspiring Teacher Grant include Dani Challacombe and Vincent Penberthy from Emerald State High School, Georgia Hood from Emmaus College, and Molly McGrail from Rockhampton Grammar School: those from Emerald will receive a one-off payment of $5000 for study-related expenses, and those from Rockhampton $2500.

Education Minister Grace Grace congratulated the roughly 60 winners of the scholarship and grant.

“Thomas Joseph Ryan was a teacher and a lawyer before he led many important social and economic reforms as Premier of Queensland during World War I,” she said.

“Along with our Aspiring Teaching Grants, these awards give a helping hand to Queensland’s best and brightest as they pursue their university studies.

“It’s particularly important that we encourage the young people who demonstrate the dedication, skills and knowledge we want in Queensland classrooms.”

Aspiring Teacher Grant recipient Josie Millard is currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education at Central Queensland University.

“I’m planning to use my grant towards my university fees and also for flights home to Weipa to see my family,” Josie said.

“Growing up in a remote community you really see the difference teachers make to children’s education and to their whole lives.

“I’d love to teach in a rural or remote community when I graduate. It’s so important for children to understand that growing up in a remote community shouldn’t limit you and you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.”