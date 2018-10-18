CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

THEY impressed Rockhampton with their interpretations of classic literary pieces, and now students from Rockhampton State High School are set to impress a judging panel with the same performances.

After their A Night With Shakespeare performance sold out in August, the students have been anxiously awaiting this weekend's trip to Brisbane to compete in Shake Fest, Queensland's Youth Shakespeare Festival.

For students Rain Finn, Emma Harvey and Kiarra Auberson, being able to perform one more time for the judges is nerve wracking but exciting.

"It is a really great opportunity,” Rain said.

"Especially for our school, and for the Year 12 students who are in their last year, it is just amazing to go and dance one more time.”

Emma added: "It's really reassuring to know that the judges have seen it and liked it the first time and they'll be able to see how we've improved”.

For Kiarra, being selected by a panel of judges from Shake and Stir was a great surprise.

"I feel really shocked,” she said.

"Usually this doesn't happen to schools like us, in towns like these.”

Being one of the first schools from the region to make it through to Shake Fest is a real honour and testament to the hard work and talent of the students, according to Lynda Dowley, the schools Performing Arts and Creative Writing co-ordinator.

"Because they got through to this next stage, it means they are regional winners,” she said.

"We are one of the first schools from this region to go through, so that is a really big deal.”

Keen to see how the other schools involved have interpreted the works of Shakespeare, the students can't wait to get to Brisbane.

"I am so excited to perform it, and to be down there and perform it on their stage,” Emma said.

"I think it will be a really rewarding experience to be down there performing it for these people and the judges who have already said we are good enough to be in this part of the competition.

"It's really amazing to be able to see Shakespeare's plays come to life when normally I wouldn't be able to see things like that because I don't live in a big city.”

Shake and Stir's Shake Fest takes place on October 19-20 in Brisbane.