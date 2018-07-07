CQ students to be treated to fun performing arts production

LET THEM ENTERTAIN YOU: Shake and Stir's production of Hansel and Gretel will tour CQ schools in August.

FARNBOROUGH State School students will be treated to a special performance from popular production group Shake and Stir.

After last year's successful tour, Opera Queensland's charming production of Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel will travel to dozens of schools with a new cast - touring from Brisbane to Longreach from Monday, July 16, to Friday, September 21, 2018.

The production will also tour Biloela and Moura state schools.

This year's Hansel and Gretel will feature a trio of young Queensland artists. Soprano Irena Lysiuk will return as Gretel alongside new cast member mezzo-soprano Bree Meara-Hendyas as her quick-witted brother Hansel. Also new to the sweet production, in a dual role as the mean-spirited, short-sighted witch and gentle, caring father, is emerging talent Jonathan Hickey.

Hansel and Gretel is a collaboration with Brisbane boldest contemporary theatre company Shake and Stir, which weaves together a deft narrative and beautiful original music, and covers aspects of arts, music and English curricula.

More than 8000 Queensland students will experience the magic of opera thanks to the energetic and contemporary take on the classic 200-year-old fairytale.

Opera Queensland's head of learning, regional and community, Mark Taylor said after the resounding success of last year's Hansel and Gretel he couldn't wait to take the production back on the road.

"Hansel & Gretel will welcome children and adults alike to a world of magic, fairies and sweets with an enchanting story of survival and family bonds,” Mr Taylor said.

"What I am also excited about is the three young Queensland-based artists starring in this year's tour, who will expertly portray the themes of storytelling, bravery, friendship and trust while introducing students to the world of performing arts.”

Shake & Stir theatre co. Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente also voiced his excitement about the renewed collaboration between the two companies.

"Last year's opportunity to craft a contemporary take on this adored classic with Opera Queensland resulted in a fast-paced, hilarious and charming production - with just a pinch of grot, which had parents, students and teachers raving. We cannot wait for the tour to kick off again,” Mr Balbuziente said.

Hansel and Gretel school tour

Shake and Stir will perform the following tour dates in the CQ region: