CQ stunt skier lands dream job at Universal Studios

DREAMS COME TRUE: Former Central Queensland resident, Harrison Harber has landed the role as a stunt skier, working with Universal Studios in Singapore. Contributed

THROUGH hours of training before school and long days of study, Harrison Harber has never lost sight of his dream.

It's paid off with the 21 year-old former Central Queenslander landing the role of a lifetime as a stunt skier with Universal Studios in Singapore.

It all started at age four when he started to ski socially with the Rockhampton Water Ski Club, and it was clear he was a natural.

His mother, Debbie Harber said he started performing in competitive tournament water skiing late, at age 14.

But he hasn't slowed down since, after having successfully finished third in Australia at this year's national competition.

It is Harrison's passion for the water sport which drives him, and it is this motivation which is essential with countless early mornings and very long hours of training.

Harrison was a primary school student at Bouldercombe State School.

During his high school days at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, he would ski on the Fitzroy River before school at about 5am, before racing to school, all year round.

His skiing performance landed him an offer to become a coach at Oz Ski Resort at Coolum Beach, and after he finished high school, Harrison moved to the Sunshine Coast.

And the offers kept coming.

Before Christmas last year, Harrison was scouted and offered his role at the live stunt show Waterworld at Universal Studios Singapore.

He also manages to study full time architecture and business management online, and has one year until he will complete his studies while in Singapore.

Harrison feels thrilled to have been given the opportunity to keep on skiing in a more exciting fashion.

Harrison works for Action Horizons, a company who provides talent for Universal Studios in countries around the world which includes the United States of America and Japan.

This means he has the chance to be transferred to these locations in the future.

Gliding atop of the water from one experience to the next, his family watches on eagerly to see what is next in store for him.