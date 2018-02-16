CQ surf report: Perfect conditions to roll in for Cap Coast

ON THE BEACH: Hayley Ohl from Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club is ready for a big weekend on the water.

ON THE BEACH: Hayley Ohl from Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club is ready for a big weekend on the water. Chris Ison ROK160218csurf2

KEEN surf boat crew member, Hayley Ohl, is taking full advantage of the perfect conditions this weekend as sets roll into Yeppoon beaches.

But with pristine weather comes flocks of beach-goers and the Yeppoon Surf Life Saver urged people to be mindful around the water.

Surfers have already jumped into the surf at Yeppoon's northern beaches with one-metre swell expected by Sunday, accompanying a mostly sunny day.

While Yeppoon basks in sun, Rocky is set for a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon to alleviate some of the heat from the week-long heatwave.

Weekend temperatures in the Beef Capital are set to be a few degrees cooler but still pretty hot in the mid 30s.

Hayley, who is actively involved as deputy junior activities coordinator at Yeppoon life saving, said the waves produced by Tropical Cyclone Gita came at the perfect time.

"We don't get a lot of swell so everyone will be out training this weekend taking advantage of the waves,” she said.

Despite the hype that's came with arriving waves, Hayley said it was important to be aware of surf conditions.

Light northerly winds were expected this morning but are due to pick up from the east to around 18 km/h by this afternoon.

By Sunday, surfers will be catching party waves as head high waves are expected.

For swimmers, Hayley explained a few important things to remember.

"Most importantly, always swim between the flags,” she said.

"If you're unsure about conditions, talk to lifeguards who can help you.”

Yeppoon Main Beach and Emu Park Main Beach will be patrolled over the weekend for eager swimmers but popular surf areas like Farnborough Beach were out of reach.

"People should be aware of the surf conditions at not patrolled beaches and educate themselves on how to identify rips,” she said.

Farnborough Beach is expected to be packed over the weekend and Hayley urged people to stay hydrated when surfing and not to overwork themselves.

Temperatures on the coast were likely to hit 30 degrees and mostly sunny skies called for people to zinc up.

Rockhampton residents will endure another hot weekend with average temperatures sitting around 34 degrees and humidity at a sweltering 73 per cent today.

CQ TEMPERATURES