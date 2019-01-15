CQ sustainability advocate on fisheries reform.

SUSTAINABILITY NOW: Crab net clean-ups are among a suite of actions mentioned in last week's proposed reforms to fisheries.

IN the wake of the recent release of the State Government's proposed fish management reforms in support of their Sustainable Fisheries Strategy, local sustainability advocate Kim Martin is among those who welcome the changes.

Mr Martin, from the Queensland Recreational Fishing Network has a history of consultation with fisheries and State Governments.

He said it crucial for the State Government and the Queensland fishing community to capitalise on the opportunity for change.

"It has been a long time coming,” he said.

"The problem we've got is that there has been no significant strategic reforms across the state's fisheries for close to 30 years.”

He believes that previous changes to fisheries have primarily been peace-meal responses to appease those who can cry the loudest and have resulted in legislation that has become cumbersome and effectively makes best-practice reforms virtually impossible to achieve.

He said that last week's proposed reforms do offer the potential for best-practice management to be introduced across Queensland fisheries into the future.

"I really believe what we needed was a full scale rewrite of the Fisheries Act and Regulations, however we've ended up with a raft of amendments to the Act and in due course, to the regulations as well - but that is better than nothing and we can only hope they will prove effective,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said he was concerned whether the State Government or future State Governments have the commitment and foresight to carry out the reforms that have been proposed.

"The rhetoric and the plan is great, but I don't think they have the means to implement it, politically and departmentally,” he said.

"I think they lack the funding and the people needed to carry out what are very admirable and desperately needed target objective.”

He believes the aspirational longer term goal of returning our fish stocks to 60 per cent of their unfished size promoted in the "Sustainable Fishing Strategy” document is critical to providing the drive for ongoing reforms, but is dismayed to find it has not been included in the primary objectives of the amended Fisheries Act.

"You've got to have a solid, tangible goal, if you don't have a goal or a target, I can guarantee you will miss it,” he said.

"Not locking in that 60 per cent target in the Act will compromise the implementation and ultimate success of the reforms in my opinion.

"I hold grave fears that the long term governmental vision and commitment needed is not there.

"Both sides of the political divide need to commit the necessary funding over a five to ten year period to ensure resourcing is available to see the reforms progressively implemented,”Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin feels that some sectors, including trawl fishing and reef line fishery, are performing fairly well after previous industry structural adjustment schemes and sound management reforms were introduced over the past 15 years or so.

As for the inshore and crabbing fisheries, which are shared by commercial and recreational parties, Mr Martin said there are enormous problems across both these fisheries that require urgent and significant reform.

"They are very diverse, and geographically extensive fisheries where you find commercial and recreational fishermen competing for the same resources.” he said.

Sustainable fishing advocate, Kim Martin said the proposed fisheries reforms will face hurdles and more direction is required

Mr Martin believes there are too many operators in the crabbing fishery and commercial licences are plenty, having never undergone any significant buy-back of licences from the Fisheries department.

He said licence buy-backs are problematic in themselves as well as costly.

"The only fair way to reduce the number of licences is to buy them out,” he said.

"They're more than a piece of paper, they are worth something.”

As for effects on the consumer, Mr Martin said the reforms to the Sustainable Fishing Strategy will not be felt by the consumer.

Quoting Bureau of Economics and Statistics figures, "Around 70 per cent of seafood purchased and consumed by Australians is imported from overseas.” Mr Martin said.

"So the proposed reforms will have zero effect on the consumer.”

Despite the short comings Mr Martin believes will inevitably dog the implementation of the reforms facing the Sustainable fisheries strategy, a reform agenda of this magnitude has never been proposed in Queensland before and doubts another will follow soon.

"I'm really hoping we don't waist this opportunity to make sustainable change,” he said.