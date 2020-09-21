Menu
Temperatures have climbed to the mid-30s across most parts of the region.
CQ sweats as hot weather sweeps through region

Melanie Plane
21st Sep 2020 5:00 PM
RESIDENTS across Central Queensland are feeling the heat today with above average daytime maximums recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rockhampton, which has an average daytime maximum of 27.5C for September, recorded a 32.4C maximum just after 2pm.

It was also hotter than usual in Gladstone with a high of 28.8C recorded, compared to the September average of 26.2.

Residents further west also felt the heat, with Emerald reaching a maximum of 33.9, Clermont hitting 34C and Blackwater climbing to 33.6C.

In Mackay, the mercury reached 26.4C, slightly warmer than the September average of 25.4C.

Temperatures in the low to mid 30s can be expected across the region for the remainder of the week, Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms predicted for most parts of district.

The Bureau says a trough system in the south-west will push further eastwards across southern and central parts of Queensland over the next few days.

A new ridge of high pressure will extend across the state in the wake of the trough, strengthening significantly over the weekend.

TUESDAY FORECAST

Rockhampton: 20-31C

Gladstone: 19-27C

Emerald: 18-33C

Clermont: 15-32C

Blackwater: 19-30C

Yeppoon: 18-27C

Mackay: 19-27C

