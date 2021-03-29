CQ swim stars forced into isolation after COVID outbreak

Central Queensland swimmers will have to self-isolate because they were at the Queensland state schools championships in Brisbane this month.

A host of Central Queensland swimmers are preparing to go into self-isolation as COVID-19 flares again in Brisbane.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday morning announced a snap three-day lockdown for the Greater Brisbane area after 10 new COVID cases were recorded in the state overnight.

Anyone who has been in the Greater Brisbane area since March 20 is expected to self-isolate for three days from 5pm Monday.

That includes the local swimming contingent that was representing Capricornia at the recent Queensland schools championships at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

That prompted Rockhampton Water Polo to postpone the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools water polo grand finals, which were to be played at the Rockhampton Grammar pool on Monday night.

