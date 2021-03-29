Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Central Queensland swimmers will have to self-isolate because they were at the Queensland state schools championships in Brisbane this month.
Central Queensland swimmers will have to self-isolate because they were at the Queensland state schools championships in Brisbane this month.
Sport

CQ swim stars forced into isolation after COVID outbreak

Pam McKay
29th Mar 2021 4:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A host of Central Queensland swimmers are preparing to go into self-isolation as COVID-19 flares again in Brisbane.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday morning announced a snap three-day lockdown for the Greater Brisbane area after 10 new COVID cases were recorded in the state overnight.

Anyone who has been in the Greater Brisbane area since March 20 is expected to self-isolate for three days from 5pm Monday.

That includes the local swimming contingent that was representing Capricornia at the recent Queensland schools championships at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

That prompted Rockhampton Water Polo to postpone the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools water polo grand finals, which were to be played at the Rockhampton Grammar pool on Monday night.

More stories

ALERT LIST: Where positive cases went

Gladstone to get drive-through COVID testing stations

What Brisbane’s COVID lockdown means for Rockynats

capricornia covid--19 greater brisbane lockdown premier annastacia palaszczuk rockhampton grammar school snap lockdown water polo
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Brisbane’s COVID lockdown means for Rockynats

        Premium Content What Brisbane’s COVID lockdown means for Rockynats

        News Thousands expected to converge on Rockhampton for the car festival over the Easter weekend.

        Baseball bat-wielding man heads for Rockhampton gardens.

        Premium Content Baseball bat-wielding man heads for Rockhampton gardens.

        News He is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft

        ‘Clearly drugs have overtaken your life’

        Premium Content ‘Clearly drugs have overtaken your life’

        News Rebecca Anne Thulin fronted Yeppoon court last week for her fourth drug-driving...

        Motorsport king ready to unleash horsepower in Rocky

        Premium Content Motorsport king ready to unleash horsepower in Rocky

        News Countdown on to Rockynats, the biggest car festival in Queensland’s history.