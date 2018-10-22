CQ swimmers make a splash in 2018 Beef City Meet

SWIMMING: SWIMMERS from across Central Queensland poured into Rockhampton's Southside pool October 19-20 for the 2018 Beef City Meet.

The event received 225 nominations from swimming clubs across CQ.

The hosting club Caribeae Swimming Academy's head coach, Jodi Shanks, said the event was a success.

"It was a pretty high number of personal best records being broken,” she said.

"A number of Caribeae swimmers qualify for the Speed Machine, with at least one person from each age group going through and qualifying.

"In the Top Gun series, which was the fasted eight female and male competitors, we had two in that one.”

In the girls' Top Guns was Amber Webber and Jaylee McMahon.

Jaylee finished second and Amber came in at fourth overall against the other clubs, with many of their rivals much older than them.

Jaylee was the youngest in that final at just 13 years of age.

She narrowly missed out on first place, by 0.2 seconds in the last show down.

In the boys' Top Guns, was Joe Milburn (5th), Tim Cooksen (3rd) and Cody Tompkins (7th).

First place was taken out by Rockhampton City's Matthew Richardson.

Another club member, Jack Kelly, was commended by Shanks for his impressive times.

"He qualified for 1500m and 800m freestyle for the states, as well as picking up age champion,” she said.

"It was his first time making age champion for Beef City Meet.

"He also got his Speed Machine win as well.”

Joe was ill and missed out on cracking his PBs, but was still commended by Shanks for giving it his "best shot”.

"He was just on his times and wasn't firing like he normally does,” she said.

"Tim did really well. He had a go at the 1500m on Friday night which took energy out of him for Saturday.

"In saying that, he still raced really well and was right on his PB throughout the Saturday.”

Joe's younger brother, Koda, also competed.

"He did really well and took out his Speed Machine,” Shanks said.

"He loves the thrill of it all.”

Shanks said it was exciting to see young swimmers having a go and getting into the spirit of racing.

"I'm looking forward to them evolving and fostering their talent in years to come,” she said.

"I'd like to thank the swimming community; the sponsors, the parents and families who volunteer time to help run the carnival.

"Without them we wouldn't be able to put these on for kids.”