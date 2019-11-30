CQ swimmers to make a splash at spectacular event

Rocky City Winter Short Course - Jesse Laverty from Emu Park in the Boys 8 & Over 800 SC Meter Freestyle.

Rocky City Winter Short Course - Jesse Laverty from Emu Park in the Boys 8 & Over 800 SC Meter Freestyle.

SWIMMING: The racing will be fast and furious when competitors hit the water for the Summer Skins Spectacular today.

This is the second year of the event, which is hosted by Emu Park Swimming Club.

Club spokesperson Karen Doherty said a field of 230 swimmers from across Central Queensland would race for a share of more than $4000 prize money at the Emu Park pool.

Swimmers in the Skins will race over 25m in each of the four strokes - freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

The six fastest in the 12 and under and 13 and over age groups will advance to the finals.

They then swim off, with the slowest swimmer dropping out until it becomes a battle of two.

Doherty said a feature of the meet was the mystery medleys to be contested in three age groups – 11 and under, 12-13 years and 14 and over.

“They swim a normal medley to qualify,” she said.

“We take the top six through and they draw a card which gives them the order in which they must swim the medley.

“It is quite challenging because they must remember that order and they can’t pace off the other swimmers because they’re not swimming the same strokes at the same time.”

Doherty said there would be some hot competition with some of the region’s leading swimmers in action.

Entrants to watch include Emu Park’s Jesse Laverty, Lachlan Tomkins and Jazlyn Johnson, Rocky City’s Taryn Roberts and Matthew Richardson and Caribeae’s Jack Kelly, Jaylee McMahon and Amber Webber.