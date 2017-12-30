CQ swimmers warned to be jellyfish safe this summer

Calum Docherty, club manager of the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving club, with box jellyfish caught at Boat Haven Beach.

SEASONED Aussies know all about the dangers lurking in the ocean during the summer months but visitors to our shores may not.

That's why the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) was trying to spread the word of warning for beach-goers to be mindful of marine stingers, especially Box and Irukandji jellyfish, when visiting the beach this summer.

DANGER: Irukandji jellyfish Contributed

Central Queensland QAS Chief Superintendent Steven Coombs said there were a number of ways beachgoers could reduce their risk of being stung this season including wearing a wetsuit and other sting-proof clothing.

"Conditions such as onshore winds may increase the presence of tropical marine stingers,” Mr Coombs said.

"To reduce the chances of being stung, always swim at patrolled beaches between the flags, obey safety signs and seek advice from lifeguards if you have any concerns.”