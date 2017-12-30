Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CQ swimmers warned to be jellyfish safe this summer

Calum Docherty, club manager of the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving club, with box jellyfish caught at Boat Haven Beach.
Calum Docherty, club manager of the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving club, with box jellyfish caught at Boat Haven Beach.
Leighton Smith
by

SEASONED Aussies know all about the dangers lurking in the ocean during the summer months but visitors to our shores may not.

That's why the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) was trying to spread the word of warning for beach-goers to be mindful of marine stingers, especially Box and Irukandji jellyfish, when visiting the beach this summer.

READ: Irukandji jellyfish stings man off Queensland coast

DANGER: Irukandji jellyfish
DANGER: Irukandji jellyfish Contributed

READ: Boy stung by jellyfish at Lammermoor Beach

Central Queensland QAS Chief Superintendent Steven Coombs said there were a number of ways beachgoers could reduce their risk of being stung this season including wearing a wetsuit and other sting-proof clothing.

Calum Docherty, club manager of the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving club, with box jellyfish caught at Boat Haven Beach.
Calum Docherty, club manager of the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving club, with box jellyfish caught at Boat Haven Beach.

"Conditions such as onshore winds may increase the presence of tropical marine stingers,” Mr Coombs said.

"To reduce the chances of being stung, always swim at patrolled beaches between the flags, obey safety signs and seek advice from lifeguards if you have any concerns.”

This box jellyfish was caught by Adrian Connor at Airlie Beach.
This box jellyfish was caught by Adrian Connor at Airlie Beach.

Topics:  box jellyfish irukandji jellyfish jellyfish queensland ambulance service steven coombs water safety

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
GIG PICS: Check out who was at the One Hot Night festival

GIG PICS: Check out who was at the One Hot Night festival

Were you photographed watching the stellar line up of musicians?

Adani's complaints about veto impact dismissed by QLD gov

ADANI DISAGREEMENT: Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj are at odds over the Queensland Government's decision to veto the NAIF loan to Adani.

The war of words continues after bad news "shook” Adani

UPDATE: Popular Rocky nightclub will open after all for NYE

ROCKING OUT: Flamingo's on Quay will be shut this New Year's Eve.

New Year's revellers better update their partying itineraries again.

Breakthrough in chilling child abduction attempt

CRIME FOOTAGE: CCTV of attempted abduction in Emerald on Thursday.

Releasing CCTV footage yesterday, police have nabbed a suspect.

Local Partners