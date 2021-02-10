CQ teacher celebrates 80th birthday and 50+ years of service

Capella State School celebrated Mrs Beth Shilvock's 80th birthday and more than 50 years of service at the school with a special parade on Monday, February 8, 2020.

While she’s never one to be in the limelight, Monday, February 8 was all about celebrating Beth Shilvock.

She first started at Capella State School as a teacher in 1963 before getting married a few years later and raising 11 children.

All the while she remained involved at the school, helping with working bees and serving as president of the P & C before she eventually started running the library and working as a teacher aide.

“The children themselves have been most enjoyable,” Mrs Shilvock said of her time at the school.

“The staff and the parents, just the atmosphere of the school.”

Current and past teachers, students, parents, the mayor, Queensland Education representatives and community members all gathered at Capella State School for a special morning tea and parade on Monday to celebrate her significant milestones.

Mrs Shilvock's 80th birthday cake.

Mrs Shilvock said the entire day was “enjoyable and rather humbling”.

There was a huge celebration cake, birthday songs, 80 big claps after Happy Birthday was sung, a poem read by the students, birthday flowers and a morning tea with the staff.

“It was really just something to honour her,” Principal Christie Minns said.

“When you’ve been part of a community so long it’s important to show our staff they’re valued and appreciated. It was really nice to recognise her.”

Ms Minns said it was the biggest parade the school had hosted since the pandemic started, for a very special cause.

“She’s very dedicated to her library. She loves books and loves working as a teacher aide and you can tell she loves her role – she’s very passionate,” she said.

Mrs Shilvock has left on long service leave this week to spend time with her husband.

“I will miss the kids because I enjoy interacting with them,” she said.

The spritely 80-year-old wanted to thank everyone who attended the celebration.

“I’ve never been one to be out in the limelight, I’ve always just done what I could as best I could,” she said.

“I appreciate them having recognised what I’ve done – the school and the community.”