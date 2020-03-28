CQ teacher chosen from 400 candidates

IN AN all-time high achievement, Rockhampton educator Wendy Goldston has been recognised as one of 12 Commonwealth Bank Teaching Fellows.

Yesterday the Frenchville State School teacher was given the top honour for her work in revolutionising the school’s approach to accelerate learning and inspiring high achieving students.

As a 2020 Commonwealth Bank Teaching Award winner, Ms Goldston will receive a Teaching Fellowship valued at $45,000 which includes $10,000 for her own professional development and $25,000 for a strategic project which delivers long-term benefits for the North Rockhampton school.

Later this year, the 2020 Teaching Fellows will be given an opportunity to travel internationally.

“I bring together like-minded students in a flexible, stimulating, collaborative and inspiring learning space,” Ms Goldston said.

“Students ‘bloom’ through my creative real life and lifelike units that link directly to the Australian Curriculum and embed creative and critical thinking.

“Being recognised at this year’s Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards is an absolute honour.

“We will be using the grant for BLOOM workshops and activities that will enhance learning across the district.”

Now in its fourth year, the awards are run in partnership with national charity Schools Plus and have evolved to be one of Australia’s most ­prestigious prizes with a focus on educators working in ­disadvantaged communities.

Ms Goldston was chosen from more than 400 education professionals who were nominated across Australia.